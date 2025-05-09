IPL 2025 suspended: When was the last time the Indian Premier League had to be stopped midway?

The inevitable has happened. The IPL 2025 has been suspended indefinitely with 16 matches left. The increasing military tensions between India and Pakistan have led to the biggest league tournament being halted only for the second time. The IPL has, over the year, witnessed its fair share of setbacks. It was moved out of India in 2009 due to general elections, and then again in 2014 – although partially. However, it has taken something very significant to bring the IPL to a standstill. Security was beefed up before the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala(HT_PRINT)

Now that the league has been paused, with no certainty over its resumption, let's hark back to the year 2021, when for the first time in history, the Indian Premier League was stopped midway. And the reason was the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was stopped on May 2021, due to multiple bio-bubble breaches and increasing Covid-19 cases among players and staff. It resumed in September 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

What happens to IPL 2025 now that it's suspended

The IPL, a 10-team tournament featuring top cricket stars from around the globe, is the sport’s richest league competition. It kicked off on March 22 and is set to culminate in a grand final on May 25 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, typically drawing a massive global television audience. Among the international stars are Australians Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, and Mitch Marsh, with former captain Ricky Ponting coaching Punjab Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants were slated to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. However, concerns over player safety have prompted significant decisions. Cricket Australia stated on Friday, before news of any suspension, “We are closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and India and maintaining communication with our players and support staff in the region.” Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20 league has already shifted its remaining matches to the United Arab Emirates to ensure player safety.