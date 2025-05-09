The Indian Premier League has been suspended amid mounting security concerns following the military escalation between India and Pakistan, the BCCI sources confirmed to Hindustan Times on Friday. The development comes after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash in Dharamsala was called off due to safety issues. The venue is located less than 100 kilometres from Pathankot, where air raid alerts were sounded, prompting the BCCI to take the call. Royal Challengers Bengaluru' Virat Kohli shakes hands with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (REUTERS)

“We have decided to indefinitely suspend the IPL. The players’ safety is our utmost priority. Hence we decided to stop the tournament for now. We’ll decide later if and when the tournament can resume. Right now, national interest is of utmost importance,” sources in the BCCI told the newspaper.

The match in Dharamsala, which had started later than scheduled due to rain, was abruptly halted when floodlights in the stadium went out. Initially believed to be a technical glitch, the situation quickly escalated when players and officials were informed of the security risks posed by the air raid alerts. A player also told the Indian Express that there was “panic” among both teams, and foreign players were particularly worried for their safety. Australian media had earlier reported that their players had also expressed concerns over their safety and were “ready” to return home.

The crowd in Dharamsala, which had filled up about 80% of the stadium’s capacity, was evacuated for safety reasons. Fans were also heard shouting anti-Pakistan slogans as they made their way out of the venue. In the aftermath, the BCCI, along with the IPL’s governing body, reviewed the rapidly evolving security situation. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI that the decision to continue the league was in flux, with government directives yet to arrive by Thursday night.

The immediate impact of the security threats has already been felt, as flights to and from Dharamsala have been suspended, with the team buses being redirected for a safer exit.

Tensions between India, Pakistan

In a significant retaliation following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead, India launched precision missile strikes on terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The offensive, targeting key camps of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, marked a decisive retaliation aimed at dismantling cross-border terror networks.

The strikes were followed by heightened military alertness along the border, prompting security measures across several Indian states. By Thursday, a state of heightened alert was visible on the ground. Multiple districts across Punjab; Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, enforced complete blackouts amid air raid sirens and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

On the night of May 8, Pakistan launched an attack on multiple Indian cities across the border, including Jammu and Pathankot, as well as areas in Punjab and Rajasthan. These attacks were successfully neutralised by the Indian Armed Forces.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the remainder of the Pakistan Super League would be shifted to the UAE.