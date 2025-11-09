IPL 2026 auction set for December 15, likely in India: Report

The auction for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to take place in the third week of December, with December 15 reportedly set as the date. Contrary to earlier reports, the auction is likely to be held in India, although there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI yet. The last two auctions were held in Dubai (2023) and in Jeddah (2024). IPL 2026 auction set for December 15(ANI)

According to a report in the Times of India, December 15 has been set as the date for the mini-auction, while November 15 will be the retention deadline date for all ten franchises.

Earlier, Cricbuzz had reported that the BCCI was considering multiple destinations in the Gulf for the auction, of which the franchises were informally tipped off. Abu Dhabi had emerged as the frontrunner, but other Middle Eastern countries, such as Oman and Qatar, are also under consideration. However, fresh report in the TOI claimed that India will host the IPL auction for the first time since 2022, although it did not specify the name of the city.

The report further stated that the auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place on November 27 in Delhi. This will be the first mega auction in the tournament's history since its inauguration.

The retention list for the upcoming WPL auction was announced earlier this week, with India's Deepti Sharma and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, two standout performers from the recent ODI World Cup, being released by UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants respectively. Among India's other World Cup heroes, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh have all been retained by their respective franchises.

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians and last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals have both retained five players each.

Under WPL retention rules, each franchise can keep up to three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players. If a team retains five players, at least one must be an uncapped Indian.

For the first time, franchises will also be allowed to use a right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player from their 2025 squad.