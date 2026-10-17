IPL 2027 auction to take place on December 16 in Goa: BCCI secretary

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction will take place on December 16 in Goa, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to HT on Saturday. This will be the first time in four years that the auction will take place in India. In the last three years, the auction was held in Dubai (2023), Jeddah (2024) and Abu Dhabi (2025), and finally, the showpiece event has returned to the country.

IPL 2027 auction to take place on December 16. (BCCI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Yes, the auction will be held on December 16,” Saikia told HT. With this development, the auction will now take place on the same day as the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The ODI series is slated to begin in Delhi, with the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All ten IPL franchises have been asked to submit their final list of retained and released players by November 15. The BCCI is also deliberating on the impact player rule, and the topic also came up for discussion during the recent Governing Council Meeting.

For the IPL 2027 season, one awaits clarity on the participation of the Australian players, considering their packed international schedule. Next year, Australia are slated to tour India for five Tests, then travel to the UK for the Ashes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Before the IPL gets underway, players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are expected to be involved in the 150th anniversary Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), scheduled to take place from March 11 to 15. IPL trades {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the IPL gets underway, players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are expected to be involved in the 150th anniversary Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), scheduled to take place from March 11 to 15. IPL trades {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Recently, T Natarajan was traded by the Delhi Capitals to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a revised fee of INR 5 crore. The Delhi Capitals brought spinner Zeeshan Ansari on board for INR 40 lakh.

Immediately after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season, Rishabh Pant was traded by the Lucknow Super Giants to the Delhi Capitals, and the latter brought Kuldeep Yadav on board. This development came days after Pant stepped down as LSG captain following their dismal season, in which the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}