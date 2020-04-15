e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL before T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman believes ‘it will set the tone’

IPL before T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman believes ‘it will set the tone’

This suggestion was first mooted by former England captain Michael Vaughan who said that the there will be a window for both IPL and the T20 World Cup if they are played back to back.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
VVS Laxman believes that the IPL could be held just before the T20 World Cup
VVS Laxman believes that the IPL could be held just before the T20 World Cup (IPL)
         

The BCCI has suspended this season of the Indian Premier League until further notice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent extension of the national lockdown. As per reports, the franchises have been informed about the decision. However, former India batsman VVS Laxman believes that the IPL could be held just before the T20 World Cup and it would also serve as great preparation for the players.

Speaking on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected, Laxman said, “I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that. And just before the World Cup it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season. But I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar.”

ALSO READ: IPL in suspension till further notice

This suggestion was first mooted by former England captain Michael Vaughan who said that the there will be a window for both IPL and the T20 World Cup if they are played back to back.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said: “Here’‘s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC.”

 

Even Australia batsman Steve Smith had recently said that he was hoping that the IPL does take place at some stage when the situation improves rather than seeing the tournament cancelled for a year.

