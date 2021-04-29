IPL franchise Delhi Capitals offer financial support worth 1.5 crore in fight against Covid-19

Delhi Capitals have joined India’s fight against Covid-19 with the IPL franchise announcing a contribution of ₹1.5 crore. Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support to NCR-based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation and the Uday Foundation.

The donation will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to Covid Wellness Kits.

“Our team is working tirelessly to help thousands of critical patients every day. We are grateful to Delhi Capitals and its patrons for this generous contribution that will surely make a significant difference to many lives,” said Harteerath Singh, Community Development Director at Hemkunt Foundation.

Hemkunt Foundation has been working round the clock to supply oxygen cylinders to those in need. The NGO has launched two initiatives – distribution drives of oxygen cylinders, and a 24-hour drive-through, where patients who need oxygen can directly come in their cars, with an additional provision for medical tents for critical cases.

Delhi Capitals and its patrons, the @JSWFoundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Cr to NCR based NGOs, the @Hemkunt_Fdn and the @UdayFoundation. #DilDikhaDilli #YehHaiNayiDilli @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/5brZ3o2NnP — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021

The Uday Foundation is running a campaign to distribute oxygen concentrators to the city’s most vulnerable population, who are struggling to find hospital beds. The organisation is also helping homeless people across the city by providing them meals and wellness kits to safeguard themselves against the virus.

“Delhi Capitals has always been among the first to support our foundation in difficult times. By helping us provide oxygen concentrators to the needy, they have surely won the hearts of many," founder Rahul Verma said.

Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said: “In this hour of crisis, Delhi Capitals stands in solidarity with the citizens of Delhi, whose efforts to selflessly help each other in the fight against COVID19 have been inspiring, to say the least. We are honoured to extend our support to Hemkunt Foundation, and the stellar work that they continue to do.”

Ashwini Saxena, CEO of JSW Foundation, added, “JSW salutes Hemkunt Foundation for their valuable work. Through this financial aid we hope to support them and the city of Delhi in their spirited fight against this devastating disease.”

PKSV Sagar, CEO, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation added: "The Hemkunt Foundation and the Uday Foundation continue to be at the forefront of the city’s fight against Covid-19. GMR Varalakshmi Foundation is humbly extending our support to their noble work."