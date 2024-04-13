IPL Match Today, PBKS vs RR: Will Liam Livingstone return? Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals likely XIs

Struggling to build rhythm on their new home turf, the Punjab Kings will be eyeing consistency with a win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. While their squad has looked balanced, the batting and bowling units have failed to synchronize with each other. Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone(AFP)

The top order, backed by skipper Shikhar Dhawan, has lacked support from Jonny Bairstow this season. The Englishman has the highest score of 42 and has struggled to find the groove that works for him despite having promising starts to his innings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The trailblazing trio of youngsters- Prabhsimran Singh, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh have been fairly successful in anchoring the scoring streak for the team. However, the 2014 runners-up will be counting on the finishing touches from Sam Curran. Liam Livingstone might also make a comeback following his injury lay-off.

PBKS’ bowling unit has lacked the sting against the teams they have played so far. However, in their last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arshdeep Singh picked four crucial wickets and has also been the most consistent bowler for PBKS this season. The team will also eye on contributions from their star pacer Kagiso Rabada as well as Harpreet Brar.

PBKS likely XI (If batting first)

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS likely XI (If bowling first)

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone.

RR look to extend their no.1 reign

The Rajasthan Royals were stunned by the Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday. However, the champions of the inaugural edition have been in fine balance this year. Their batting order has been rolling on a high with stellar performances from Riyan Parag as well as Sanju Samson. However, the table toppers will also seek contributions from their bombshell Jos Buttler who has not been at par with his astonishingly high standards as well as Yashaswi Jaiswal as they have struggled to build the momentum for their team.

RR’s bowling unit has been a class above this season with their spin wizards Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin picking crucial scalps. After having found a feisty pacer in the form of Kuldeep Sen in the absence of Sandeep Sharma, who dented the GT lineup with three wickets, the bowling unit comprising Trent Boult and Nandre Burger looks much more sprightly.

RR Playing XI (if batting first)

Jos Butler, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR Playing XI (If bowling first)

Jos Butler, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer