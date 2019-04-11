IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

On a true Wankhede surface, the game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab went down to the proverbial wire. Mumbai Indians’ stand-in captain Kieron Pollard launched into a hitting spree, smashing 10 sixes in a 31-ball 83 to single-handedly take the game to the opponents and eclipse a sublime KL Rahul 100.

Mumbai needed four runs off four balls with three wickets in hand when Pollard got out. Alzarri Joseph, with Rahul Chahar at the other end, managed to get the winning couple off the last ball to completed the remarkable chase. It was MI’s fourth win and they moved to eight points.

“I would like to thank God. Need to thank him for giving strength to me for doing the things that I do. Also love to thank my wife, it’s her birthday today and I want to dedicate this to her. I went up the order because I enjoy batting at Wankhede. Plan was to attack Ashwin as spin wasn’t doing great. Unfortunately it didn’t happen but it was about staying calm. Was a difficult pitch to bowl on and good to bat on, so we did well with the ball after the start they got. We did pull things back in the middle overs a bit but lost the plot at the end. Again, can’t be harsh on the bowlers. We finished on the right end of the result and thanks to God for that to. Obviously, Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for the team. He should be back in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary, while also thinking of what to contribute to the team,” Kieron Pollard said after the match.

Here is a look at the points table. Remember the top 4 teams qualify for the play-offs.

David Warner continues to dominate the batting charts while Kagiso Rabada is currently wearing the purple cap.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:08 IST