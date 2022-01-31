‘He is a good friend from Under-19 days’: IPL star hails Rishabh Pant as ‘intelligent captain’

Ever since taking the captaincy band from Shreyas Iyer, young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has crafted himself as one of the successful leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant-led Delhi Capitals reached the play-offs and finished top of the eight-team points table in the previous edition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such has been Pant's impact that the 24-year-old has been projected as India's future leader, with experts picking him one of the probable to step into Virat Kohli's shoes in the longer format.

Seamer Avesh Khan, who had a breakthrough season with the Capitals last year, termed Pant to be an “intelligent captain”, and also explained how the 24-year-old guides him from behind the wickets.

Also Read | 'I'm not married to him': Harbhajan on rapport with Dhoni, says ‘no complaints against MS, selectors didn’t do justice’

"Rishabh Pant is quite an intelligent captain. He is a wicketkeeper, so he can see very well what the batter is going to do. I have always had good communication with him, because he is a good friend too from the Under-19 days, when we played together," said Avesh on Backstage with Boria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The young seamer, who finished as the league's second highest wicket-taker in 2021, stated that the duo often discussed tactics off the pitch, allowing him to practice accordingly.

"Even when we’d be in the room together, I’d tell him that whatever you feel is right, whatever field you want to set or whatever delivery you want me to bowl, you tell me and I’ll do that. So the captain always trusted me that 'he will do what I say'. I would also practice accordingly."

Also Read | 'If he decides to shatter his records, imagine what will happen to opposition': Ex-player says Kohli needs to fire vs WI

"He’s also guided me from behind the stumps many times as to whether to bowl away from the batter or to bowl a bouncer or a wide yorker. It feels good having that kind of communication, and when I executed those plans even he felt good as a captain that I was following what he had to say," the bowler further stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite a fruitful season, Avesh was not retained by Capitals and it will be interesting to see if the franchise bids for him in the upcoming mega auctions.

Meanwhile, Avesh earned his maiden call-up for the upcoming home series against West Indies, which starts from February 6.