IPL: Urvil Patel’s record fifty powers CSK to third straight win

Kolkata: Over the years, Chepauk has rewarded patience, accumulation and craft. But Urvil Patel arrived swinging as if the norms of the venue no longer applied. By the time the crowd had properly absorbed what they were witnessing, the 27-year-old had equalled the fastest half-century in IPL history. Thirteen balls. Fifty runs. Eight sixes. And somewhere amid the mayhem, a folded piece of paper pulled gently from the pocket read: “This is for you, Papa.” Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel plays a shot during the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI)

For a player who began the season on the fringes of Chennai Super Kings’ plans and thrust into the side only after Ayush Mhatre’s hamstring injury, it was an innings of startling force and touching humanity. It carried CSK to a five-wicket win with four balls to spare.

Patel’s 65 from 23 deliveries dragged CSK into a chase that had initially looked daunting after Lucknow Super Giants posted 203, and for long stretches he made even that target appear inadequate. Uncertainties however again caught up with CSK, and not until did Prashant Veer capitalise on a dropped catch to free the shackles with a six in the 19th over could again breathe easy. Consecutive sixes by Shivam Dube in the next over meant CSK could finally enter the top five of IPL 2026 with their third straight win.

The evening had already carried dramatic shifts before Patel walked in. The LSG innings came in three distinct acts. Josh Inglis orchestrated the first with breathtaking aggression, his 85 from 33 balls propelling them to 91/1 in the Powerplay. Mitch Marsh departed early but boundaries continued to flow with Nicholas Pooran briefly threatening before perishing once the field spread. Then came the wobble, Jamie Overton dismissing Inglis and Rishabh Pant in the same over, before Aiden Markram’s run out deepened the slide.

From 91/1 after six overs, LSG stumbled to 154/6 in the 16th. Shahbaz Ahmed’s composed late hitting eventually hauled them beyond 200, but their innings had lost much of its earlier certainty. Against that backdrop, Patel entered in the sixth over of the chase after Sanju Samson set up the chase with a 14-ball 28.

He detonated the contest almost instantly. Patel’s first boundary—a measured slice over cover off Digvesh Rathi—served merely as a warning. What followed was bedlam. Patel launched five sixes in the space of six legal deliveries, repeatedly clearing his front leg and swinging through the line with astonishing freedom. Avesh Khan’s deliveries disappeared into the stands three times in succession as Chepauk, so often appreciative rather than hysterical, erupted into something closer to disbelief.

There was power, certainly, but also remarkable clarity. Patel identified length early, committed fully, and showed no hesitation against pace or spin. Digvesh floated one fuller outside off; Patel bent low and slog-swept it 98 metres into the night. Avesh missed marginally in the slot. Patel hoisted him over midwicket. Shahbaz drifted onto the pads. Patel whipped him into the deep backward square-leg stands with frightening wrist speed.

The numbers quickly became surreal. Seven sixes from his first 11 balls. Fifty from 13. Joint-fastest in IPL history alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal’s extraordinary effort against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. Yet the moment that lingered longest arrived not with a boundary but with a single that Patel nudged off Mohammed Shami to bring up his fifty. Hands folded briefly in prayer, he took out the handwritten note. “This is for you, Papa,” it read, alongside a few lines in Gujarati.

Cricket often romanticises struggle retrospectively, but Patel’s journey has indeed been circuitous. At 27, this was only his fourth IPL appearance. His earlier scores this season—4, 24 and 17—hinted at promise without demanding headlines. Here, though, under pressure, he proved his mettle. Lucknow eventually found relief through Shahbaz Ahmed, whose slower ball outside off induced Patel into a flat strike towards deep extra cover.

His dismissal at 126/2 in the 10th over left the match delicately poised rather than finished. Ruturaj Gaikwad was snared by Shahbaz and Rathi cleaned up Dewald Brevis before Avesh removed Kartik Sharma. Veer’s arrival as an Impact Player made the chase more interesting as the equation boiled down to 30 from the last three overs. Notwithstanding how CSK had almost made a mess of the chase, this had already become Patel’s night.