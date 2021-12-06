Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ireland to tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, one-off T20I in January
cricket

Ireland to tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, one-off T20I in January

Ireland will play three ODIs, to be followed by a one-off T20 International (T20I) at Sabina Park, Jamaica from January 8 to January 16
Ireland will play three ODIs, to be followed by a one-off T20 International (T20I) at Sabina Park, Jamaica from January 8 to January 16(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:40 PM IST
ANI | , St John's [antigua]

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced the match schedule for the Ireland Men's tour of the West Indies.

Ireland will play three ODIs, to be followed by a one-off T20 International (T20I) at Sabina Park, Jamaica from January 8 to January 16.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Ireland back to the West Indies in January. They last visited the Caribbean in 2020 and we had some exciting encounters, so we can anticipate a competitive series to start the new year," said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI in a statement.

"This will be the start of a very busy year for us at CWI, as we host several international teams as well as the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup. We want to thank the Government of Jamaica and our colleagues at the Jamaica Cricket Association, who have been working closely with us to make sure that the tour can take place safely and smoothly.

"We'd also like to thank title sponsors CG Insurance for their ongoing support and investment in cricket, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has been vital funding to help us to sustain the sport across our Caribbean countries and communities," he added.

RELATED STORIES

This will be Ireland's second full white-ball tour to the West Indies.

The ODI series between West Indies and Ireland will be West Indies fifth ODI series out of the 12 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ireland west indies
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP