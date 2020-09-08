Irony only one Indian head coach in IPL: Anil Kumble

cricket

At 49, Anil Kumble has witnessed a lot. The greatest Indian bowler, with most hauls in ODIs and Tests, and one of only two players ever to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, has also captained and coached the national team.

Still, when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), he is eager to keep trying new tricks.

As head coach of Kings XI Punjab he is “trying to speak with the Punjabi boys in as much Punjabi accent” as his Kannada tongue allows. It’s part of Kumble’s familiarisation process with the team before the tournament starts with the first match in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Kumble is lucky to try such things in an IPL franchise, unlike other Indian coaches who haven’t found a top seat at the helm of any of the other seven franchises.

Kumble can’t help but see irony in the situation. “I can’t answer that (why other teams don’t have Indian head coaches). It’s clearly not a true reflection of our resources. Bit of irony that in IPL there is only one Indian head coach. Hopefully, in future we will see more Indians as head coaches,” Kumble said in an interaction.

All other IPL franchises have overseas head coaches this season—Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders), Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals), Andrew McDonald (Rajasthan Royals), Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians), Trevor Bayliss (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Stephen Fleming (Chennai Super Kings) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

In the past also there have been very few instances where teams have gone with Indian head coaches. Lalchand Rajput (MI), Robin Singh (SRH) and Venkatesh Prasad (RCB) are the three to coach an IPL team that goes into its 13th edition.