Ishan Kishan could prove to be vital cog for mission WC 2027

LUCKNOW: On a day when everyone was struggling with hot and humid conditions at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, sparkling centuries by skipper Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan felt quite pleasant.

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring century against Afghanistan during the 2nd one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket stadium in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

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Carrying his good run with the willow, Gill underlined his potential and leadership, but Kishan’s second ODI hundred remained most entertaining. His knock against Afghanistan, arrived not as a flash of fleeting brilliance but as the latest milestone in a deliberate, well-charted ascent.

The boundary-laden innings underlined Kishan’s dual value as an explosive initiator who can seize the momentum early and a maturing batter increasingly capable of constructing an innings when conditions demand restraint.

As India eyes the 2027 World Cup, Kishan has become a vital cog in that long-term project as this left-handed batter whose stroke range, attacking instincts and improving temperament fit the white-ball blueprint the team is building.

The century against Afghanistan highlighted several features that have come to define Kishan’s recent evolution. The sheer pace of his hundred led pundits to emphasize that he “set the tone with aggressive intent,” moving past legends like Glenn Maxwell for one of the fastest hundreds ever recorded against the opposition.

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{{^usCountry}} He still possesses the hallmark attacking intent, including quick hands, an appetite for the short ball and a propensity to dominate the power play but there was also greater control in pacing and shot selection. He rotated strike intelligently between boundaries, accelerated decisively when bowlers erred and showed an increased awareness of the game situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He still possesses the hallmark attacking intent, including quick hands, an appetite for the short ball and a propensity to dominate the power play but there was also greater control in pacing and shot selection. He rotated strike intelligently between boundaries, accelerated decisively when bowlers erred and showed an increased awareness of the game situation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When he came to bat in the middle on the mixed soil surface, Gill was on 42, but the way Kishan batted during his blistering 125 off 79 balls was thrilling and exciting. In fact, Kishan’s combination of timing and temperament makes him a dangerous top-order option as he is capable of breaking open games early while also steering chases when required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When he came to bat in the middle on the mixed soil surface, Gill was on 42, but the way Kishan batted during his blistering 125 off 79 balls was thrilling and exciting. In fact, Kishan’s combination of timing and temperament makes him a dangerous top-order option as he is capable of breaking open games early while also steering chases when required. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kishan’s rise over the last few years reads like a study in persistence and adaptation. Bursting onto the scene with eye-catching performances in domestic T20s and the Indian Premier League, he initially built his reputation as an audacious, high-octane hitter. The transition to international cricket brought inevitable scrutiny of technical challenges, consistency issues and the pressure of converting starts into big scores. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishan’s rise over the last few years reads like a study in persistence and adaptation. Bursting onto the scene with eye-catching performances in domestic T20s and the Indian Premier League, he initially built his reputation as an audacious, high-octane hitter. The transition to international cricket brought inevitable scrutiny of technical challenges, consistency issues and the pressure of converting starts into big scores. {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than stagnate, Kishan worked on broadening his skillset. He focused on footwork against pace and spin, on playing straighter under the eyes of quality international bowling, and on rotating the strike to reduce dot-ball pressure. A turning point was the sustained opportunity to bat in varied roles for India across formats.

Playing against diverse opposition in different conditions forced adjustments; against slower pitches he learned to find gaps and rely on placement and on subcontinental tracks, he learned when to wait and when to unleash. The IPL also served as a crucible — honing his match awareness against top-quality bowlers under pressure and teaching him how to build an innings while still playing his natural game. Those experiences have translated into greater consistency for India, where he now blends flair with a stronger tactical sense.

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With a strike rate of 107.69 in as many as 29 ODIs so far, Kishan’s fitness and mental preparation especially in the odd conditions like Wednesday, played a key role in his batting. His commitment to conditioning improved his ability to endure longer innings, and a clearer focus on match-planning with coaches and analysts enabled better pre-match reading of opposition plans.

The result has been fewer self-inflicted dismissals and more productive stays at the crease. His shot selection has become more deliberate as he is less tempted by low-percentage risks early in his innings and more likely to capitalize on loose balls – a subtle but crucial shift for top-order players in modern white-ball cricket.

For India’s Mission 2027 World Cup, Kishan’s profile is particularly valuable. He provides a left-handed counterpoint in the top order, which disrupts bowling plans and helps with matchup strategies. His power and quick scoring are ideally suited for first 15 overs aggression, while his recent temperamental growth suggests he can also anchor when wickets fall.

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Beyond raw runs, Kishan brings tactical flexibility in India. He gives the selectors options to tinker with batting combinations, to mix left-right pairs, and to promote him when the match calls for an early blitz or bury him in the middle when consolidation is needed. Such adaptability will be a premium asset as India builds a balanced squad for 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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