Ishan Kishan grabs his chance, breaks Abhishek Sharma's record with 21-ball half-century; gets hug from Suryakumar Yadav

Ishan Kishan made good use of his chance in the Indian national team, coming in at number three and blazing a 21-ball half-century in a tricky chase of 209 against New Zealand in Raipur. Coming at number three after Sanju Samson fell in the first over and Abhishek Sharma fell in the second, Kishan began to counter-attack from the off, heaping all the pressure onto the Kiwis in a fine batting effort. Ishan Kishan celebrates and acknowledges the crowd after reaching his half-century. (AFP)

Kishan dealt in boundaries in his half-century, smashing nine fours and two sixes to get to his landmark before really stepping on the gas pedal. In all, in his knock of 76(32), Kishan hit four sixes and eleven fours, showing his ability to score all across the field in a knock that reversed the momentum of the game.

Kishan ultimately fell to Ish Sodhi, but his fine knock ensured that India needed only 81 runs off the last 65 deliveries in the chase – setting the stage for the middle over to come in and potentially finish the job.

Kishan's 21-ball half-century also broke Abhishek Sharma's two-day old record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in a T20I match against New Zealand, beating it by one run.

This was Kishan’s first half-century since November 2023 in the format, having earned a recall to the team after a phenomenal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season leading Jharkhand to victory. Kishan takes over the role of Tilak Varma in this series, with his fellow southpaw having been ruled out through injury.

Suryakumar Yadav hugs Kishan Kishan’s seventh T20I half-century also poses a big question of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir for when Tilak Varma does return: while Kishan was chosen in the T20 World Cup squad as a depth option who could bat anywhere in the lineup, this sort of form and inning sees him make a big case for himself as a versatile option.

A player who found himself slipping down the pecking order for India’s international teams, Kishan returned to domestic cricket and lit up the circuit across all formats. His journey back to the team hasn’t been an easy one, and he did earn plaudits from his captain Suryakumar Yadav. After Kishan was dismissed top-edging a sweep, he received a hug from Suryakumar for his fine knock.

Kishan’s knock ensures that India are in the driver’s seat in the second T20I, with Suryakumar Yadav also playing an innings of note to regain some confidence before heading into the World Cup title defence.