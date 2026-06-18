Ishan Kishan to Shubman Gill after missed double century: ‘Mere 70 run kam kar diye’

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the BCCI, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan can be seen playfully confronting captain and opening partner Shubman Gill in the dressing room.

India captain Shubman Gill (L) and Ishan Kishan. (Deepak Gupta/HT)(HT_PRINT)

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"Mere 70 runs kam kar diye (You reduced my score by 70 runs),” jokes Kishan on camera. After hitting consecutive sixes in the 37th over of the India innings, Gill had allegedly urged Kishan to try to hit six sixes in the over. An overzealous Kishan holed out on the very next delivery, mistiming his slog and getting caught in the deep.

Gill claps back with a laugh, “Tujhe marna hi toh tha (You had to hit them anyway),” to which Kishan replies, “100%.” Unsurprisingly so. He had looked in great knick till then and had hardly put a foot wrong, showing sublime control alongside his rampaging aggression. With almost 13 overs left in the innings, he would have had one eye on scoring a double hundred and bettering his ODI-best score of 210, which came against Bangladesh in 2022. But that was not to be. He still walked off the field having scored 125 runs off just 79 balls, his second-ever ton in ODI cricket, featuring 14 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 158.23.

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{{^usCountry}} Gill also made a playful jab at him for hogging the strike during their match-winning partnership. Kishan swatted away the prod, “The wicket was pretty good for the batters. I just wanted to make sure when the spinners are bowling, I am taking them on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill also made a playful jab at him for hogging the strike during their match-winning partnership. Kishan swatted away the prod, “The wicket was pretty good for the batters. I just wanted to make sure when the spinners are bowling, I am taking them on.” {{/usCountry}}

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Prominent in the video was their shared camaraderie off the pitch, in addition to their visible on-pitch chemistry and understanding. While Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, Gill anchored the innings with trademark elegance, crafting a serene 154-run knock off 110 deliveries at a strike rate of 140. He struck 22 fours and only 2 sixes, relying on timing rather than brute force and manipulating the gaps in the Afghan fielding. The banter capped off a dominant day for the duo, whose 224-run stand carried India to a mammoth total of 402.

Kishan’s knock was the latest highlight of a spectacular year, in which he was recalled to the T20I side after two years and was instrumental in India’s World Cup-winning campaign. He enjoyed a prolific IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 602 runs and earning a spot in the ODI setup. Gill, meanwhile, has needed more resilience. After being dropped from the T20 World Cup squad entirely, the 26-year-old had a stellar IPL, captaining Gujarat Titans to the final while scoring 732 runs. He scored a century last week in the one-off Test v Afghanistan, and followed it up with another beautiful knock on Wednesday.

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India will look to make it a clean sweep when they face Afghanistan in the 3rd ODI on Saturday.

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