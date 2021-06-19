'It could have been better': Veteran spinner reacts to India's playing XI for WTC final against New Zealand

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra feels that India should have named a pace-bowling all-rounder in their playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. The Indian cricket team on Wednesday announced its final XI which comprises spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, in the lower middle-order, along with the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

While speaking with JK 24x7 news, Mishra said that the Indian line-up looks strong but a pace-bowling all-rounder could have given an added advantage in the English conditions.

“The playing XI looks great. We have Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, two excellent spinners who can also contribute with the bat. Ashwin and Jadeja's batting skills will help India a lot. I think India could have named a fast-bowling all-rounder in the playing XI, someone who could have bowled six-seven overs when the regular pacers are tired and the ball is swinging,” Mishra said.

“I think it would have been better if India included a fast-bowling all-rounder. New Zealand have a fast-bowling all-rounder in their squad, so this is the one advantage that the Blackcaps have,” he added.

Mishra further spoke about the strength of India’s batting and bowling units. He was of the opinion that India’s batting was stronger than its bowling.

“I think India's batting line-up is stronger than the bowling unit. If you consider the all-rounders, we bat very deep. Only the three fast bowlers do not bat. So, I feel the batting is stronger,” Mishra said.

The much-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final was called off due to rain on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the scene. As per ICC’s playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself.

