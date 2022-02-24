'It goes back to 2002': Vaughan reveals truth behind Twitter banter with Jaffer; 'He can't have been that good with bat'

Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer do not let an opportunity pass to pull each other's legs on social media. The former India batter and the ex-England captain never back down from needling each other at the expense of their country's performances on the cricket field. Each time India or England do not perform well, Jaffer and Vaughan are the first to tag each other on Twitter and engaged in witty banters. And the good thing about it is that both former cricketers are an absolute sport about it. All in jest, nothing strong or serious.

In a recent conversation with India cricketer R Ashwin, Vaughan finally lifted the lid off the topic and revealed why the two are constantly at each other's throats on social media. Ashwin asked Vaughan to tell him and the viewers about his relation with Jaffer, and the former England captain revealed the truth, which as is turns out, goes back two decades.

"Well, he was my first Test wicket, Wasim, so it goes back to 2002 where he snuck a ball up the slope at Lord's and was out caught at first slip. So, he can't have been that good with the bat if he got out to me," Vaughan told Ashwin.

The context is this. During the first Test between India and England back in 2002 at Lord's, Jaffer had scored a half-century in India's second innings before nicking Vaughan to captain Nasser Hussain in the slip cordon. That's where it all began.

When Ashwin asked Vaughan about that wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in Nottingham and how it was different from the Jaffer wicket, he said: "Yeah, but you know Sachin was just being nice to me but Wasim actually wasn't bowled. He got the outside edge. Oh we have a bit of fun. I really enjoy. I'm sure he would have something by now, but I haven't seen Twitter today, so I’m waiting."