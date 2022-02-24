Rohit, Dravid 'plugged small holes' which were there previously: India star says duo taking team in 'fabulous direction'

Team India enjoyed a stellar start under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the limited-overs format. Since becoming the full-time captain in T20Is, Rohit led India to clean-sweep victories against New Zealand and West Indies (both 3-0 wins); in ODIs, India defeated the Windies with a similar scoreline earlier this month.

As the side returns to action later today in another three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik lauded Rohit on his captaincy.

"What I enjoyed most was Rohit's captaincy," Karthik said in an interaction with the ICC.

“I thought he led the team beautifully. Tactically very, very sound, and I thoroughly enjoyed the way the team played in the last couple of series against West Indies.”

Karthik also stated that the duo of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid have “plugged small holes” that were previously there in the Indian team.

"The new captain and there's a new coach, I think they are taking the team in a fabulous direction. They've plugged small holes, which were probably there previously, and that has been the beautiful part about it. And along the way, in the journey, they've managed to become No.1,” said Karthik.

Last week, Rohit Sharma was also named India's new Test captain; he succeeds Virat Kohli in the role, who had stepped down from the leadership position last month.

“It is a huge honour and it is always a great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to, once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team, we have a solid bunch of guys, so looking forward to leading them onto the park and seeing what we can create on the field,” Rohit had said in a press conference ahead of the Sri Lanka T20Is.