'Biggest league in the world, nothing can come close': Ex-Pakistan spinner thanks IPL franchises for 'immense gesture'

Indian Premier League franchises Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had taken to their official Twitter accounts to wish their respective Australian players for their tour to Pakistan. A host of Australian cricketers won't be available for the start of the IPL due to their national commitment during the Pakistan tour.

DC, that bought David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in the IPL auction earlier this month, wrote, “David Warner, Tests. Mitchell Marsh, All formats. Our Australian boys are ready for a historic tour of Pakistan. Can't wait to see them in action.” KKR, meanwhile, wished luck to the side's Test captain Pat Cummins, whom they brought back in the auction.

Reacting to the tweets, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria appreciated the “gesture” from the IPL franchises.

David Warner 👉🏼 Tests

Mitchell Marsh 👉🏼 All formats



Our 🇦🇺 boys are ready for a historic tour of 🇵🇰 👊🏼



Can't wait to see them in action 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #PAKvAUS @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/rwjP1Oee3Q — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 22, 2022

“The IPL franchises showed a gesture regarding their Australian players in Pakistan. They wished them all the best for the iconic Australia tour of Pakistan. There's nothing wrong there. India has always been there to support their players,” Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.

Kaneria further said that IPL is the “biggest league” in the world and further stated that even as certain sections of the Pakistan cricket fraternity puts blame on India whenever players or teams opt out of the tour to the country, India continued to show such gesture.

“IPL is the biggest league in the world. There's nothing bigger than that and nothing can even come close. The people affiliated with IPL are some of the most respected ones in cricket,” said Kaneria.

“Every time, when a team leaves Pakistan, some people blame India. If a player opts out of a tour, the blame shifts to India. Anything wrong happens, it is blamed on India. But there's no reaction from there. The gesture that IPL franchises showed to their players was immense.”