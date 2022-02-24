India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Score: Deepak Hooda to make T20I debut, focus on Sanju Samson & Ravindra Jadeja
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Score Updates: After securing a clean sweep over West Indies, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a similar outcome in the three-T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts from Thursday. The first encounter is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are not taking part in the series, while Sanju Samson returns to the international circuit for the first time since India's tour of Sri Lanka last year. Ravindra Jadeja too is returning to the setup after a long break due to injury and would take this opportunity to hit the old groove. Meanwhile, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is a notable absentee from the Lankan camp.
Follow the LIVE score updates of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 24, 2022 06:31 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl
Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl.
-
Feb 24, 2022 06:30 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: 180 a good total
Former Sri Lanka player Russel Arnold rates 180 to be a good total during the pitch report. He said the turf is very hard with plenty of cracks, accompanied with good pace and bounce.
-
Feb 24, 2022 06:22 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Deepak Hooda set to make T20I debut
After making his ODI debut in the series against West Indies, Deepak Hooda is now ready for his maiden international outing in T20I. Captain Rohit Sharma hands the middle-order batter his maiden T20I cap.
-
Feb 24, 2022 06:16 PM IST
IND vs SL T20I: Head to head
Both the teams have played 22 T20Is in which India have emerged victorious on 14 occasion, while Sri Lanka have won seven. There was no result in one. At home, India have defeated Lanka 8 times, while the tourists have won on 2 occasion.
-
Feb 24, 2022 06:02 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Team India arrive at the venue
BCCI share photos as Indian players get down of the team bus at the venue for the 1st T20I.
-
Feb 24, 2022 06:00 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: ‘Good to be back’
"Good to be back in the Indian team and really looking forward to play the T20 series and the Test series. It feels great to be back after 2-2.5 months and get a chance to play for India," said Ravindra Jadeja in a video shared by BCCI.
"I was very keen to do my rehab properly and also I was working hard on my fitness at NCA. So I am really excited for the upcoming series. I have been practicing in Bangalore, working on my bowling and batting and I was in touch. Today, I felt very good after coming here and doing my first session," he added.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:56 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Ravindra Jadeja back in scene after long gap
Ravindra Jadeja is back in the scene after a lengthy gap. The all-rounder is playing his first international fixture since November last year after picking up an injury in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, following which he was ruled out of the series and India's tour of South Africa as well. He was not part of India's squad against West Indies either.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:51 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Rohit wants Samson to ‘maximise his talent'
"Samson has got talent, whenever you see him bat in the IPL, he has produced that innings where everyone goes over the moon watching that innings, he has got the skillset to succeed. That is the whole point about the sport, a lot of people have skill and talent, how you utilise it is the most critical part," said Rohit in a virtual press conference before the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka.
“It is now up to Sanju Samson how he wants to use that talent and maximise it because as team management, we see a lot of potential and a lot of talent in that individual. I hope we give him that confidence whenever he gets an opportunity.”
"He is definitely into consideration and that is why he is part of the team. His backfoot play is superb. When you go to Australia, you need that shot-making ability, Samson has it in him. I just hope he utilises his potential," the India captain added.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:46 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: All set!
The venue is all set and the toss will take place at 6:30 pm.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:41 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Focus on Samson
With a number of senior members absent, the series provides Sanju Samson to make a case for himself with the T20 World Cup also scheduled to be held later this year.
Samson has time and again proved his worth in the Indian Premier League but has not been very impactful in the international circuit.
In the 10 T20Is he has played so far, Samson has just managed 117 runs at a poor average of 11.7.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:31 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Injury concern in Indian camp
Just before the start of the series, India lost two key members from their squad. Suryakumar Yadav missed out due to a thumb injury, while Deepak Chahar is struggling with a hamstring. No replacements were named for the duo.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:25 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Team India is ready for the Lankan showdown
A video of Team India's practice session ahead of the 1st T20I.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:16 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Probable XIs
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:13 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: What happened at India's previous T20I in Lucknow?
India have so far played just one T20I in Lucknow and the last time they did, which was back in 2018, Rohit Sharma went on to smash an unbeaten 111 to help India pile 195 against West Indies. The hosts had then won the contest by 71 runs.
-
Feb 24, 2022 05:07 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The match will start at 07.00 pm, with the toss scheduled for 6.30. Stay tuned for further updates!
Former BCCI selector says Dravid 'didn't say anything wrong' to Saha
- Following his exclusion from the Test squad, Saha had said that he was told he wouldn't be “considered henceforth” by the team management, adding that Rahul Dravid even suggested him to retire.
Record-breaker India WK reserves special praise for 'idol' MS Dhoni
- Widely regarded as one of the sharpest brains in the sport, Dhoni is among the most successful captains of all time.
IND vs SL 1st T20I LIVE: Hooda to make T20I debut, focus on Samson & Jadeja
IND vs SL: India on cusp of massive T20I record
- The Indian team has been on a winning spree with nine consecutive wins in the T20Is
Nehra surprised by senior pacer playing in Sri Lanka T20Is
- Ashish Nehra said that while he knows that anyone would want to play as many matches as they can, it is surprising that India have included the fast bowler considering there are other pacers who need to be tested in more matches.
Former national selector identifies Rohit Sharma's 'biggest targets'
- Led by Rohit, India are set to take on Sri Lanka in the three-game T20I series, starting Thursday.
Australia players 'jumping on the plane' to Pakistan, says interim head coach
'Winning a match against CSK will give me great confidence'
- The 19-year-old had set his base price as ₹20 lakh, but Mumbai was involved in a bidding war with SunRisers Hyderabad, and in the end, Mumbai was able to get hold of him.
'There is nothing to be shocked about': Kohli explains resigning as RCB captain
- Ahead of the 2022 edition of the IPL, which is expected to begin from the first week of April, Kohli has revealed why he took the decision of stepping down as captain of the franchise after leading it for eight seasons.
Australia great Rod Marsh suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital
- Former Test wicketkeeper Rod Marsh was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, sending shockwaves through Australian cricket.
Sachin says casino used his morphed images for promotion; to take legal action
Jaffer tells Rohit and co. to give youngster 'lengthy run' ahead of SL T20Is
- Wasim Jaffer suggested Rohit Sharma and co. to put faith in the youngster ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.
'He improves the team combination': Nehra pleased with star cricketer's return
'It goes back to 2002': Vaughan reveals truth behind Twitter banter with Jaffer
- In a recent conversation with India cricketer R Ashwin, Vaughan finally lifted the lid off the topic and revealed why the two are constantly at each other's throats on social media.
Ex-Pakistan spinner thanks IPL franchises for 'immense gesture'
- The former Pakistan spinner thanked the Indian Premier League franchises for their gesture.