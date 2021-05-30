‘It hits you right between the eyes when your cricket days finish’: World Cup-winning former spinner turns carpenter

Cricketers after retirement often chose jobs that revolve around the game. Either they turn commentator or take up coaching at different levels. Some have even tried their lucks in the entertainment industry while a few chose to stay away from the limelight after playing for their country at the highest level.

Former Australian spinner Xavier Doherty is one such player who switched his profession after bidding adieu to international cricket. The member of Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning squad has now turned into a carpenter.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) recently shared a video of Doherty in which he spoke about his new profession and explained how he ended up doing a carpentry apprenticeship.

“Right now, I am three quarters of the way through a carpentry apprenticeship. This is my day on building sites and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. Just being outdoors working with my hands, learning new things. Something completely different to cricket,” Doherty said in the video.

“When I finished cricket, I didn’t know exactly what I was going to do. Then I spent the first 12 months once cricket finished doing everything and every opportunity that came my way. I did some landscaping, office work, cricket work and then found myself here,” he added.

Test bowler turned carpenter 👷🔨



Xavier Doherty took some time to find what was right for him following his retirement from cricket, but he's now building his future with an apprenticeship in carpentry.

The former left-arm spinner further explained how the ACA helped him find a new profession after finishing his cricketing career.

“The ACA has been unbelievable really. Obviously, it hits you right between the eyes when your cricket days finish and thoughts going through your head of what’s coming next, and money and what’s my life gonna look like?”

“So obviously, having Player Development Managers there to guide you through that. And then having education grants as well to help me out financially and cover some of the costs that come with the next phase of my life and covering some of the fees that go with doing an apprenticeship,” said Doherty.

Back in 2010, Doherty made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Melbourne. The same year, he donned the Baggy Green for the first time against England in Sydney. A couple of years later, he made his T20I debut against India in Sydney.

Doherty scalped 7 wickets in 4 Tests while he picked up 55 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. At the end of the 2016-17 Australian season, Doherty announced his retirement from competitive cricket.

Last year, he had toured India as a part of the Australia Legends squad in the Road Safety Series, which was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.