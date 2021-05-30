'Every time India have come to England, they've been hammered': Vaughan expects 'trend to continue' in five-Test series

We are less than three weeks away from the start of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, but while all the talk is surrounding the all-important contest, the subsequent five-Test series between India and hosts England promises to be an equally engaging encounter

The last three times India have toured England, they have lost the Test series comprehensively, and former captain Michael Vaughan expects the pattern to continue this time around as well.

"England will win. It's in England... I mean you all have to look at the trends over the last few years. Everytime England have gone to India, they've been hammered. And everytime India have come to England, they've been hammered. That's the fact. And I think that will carry on. England are a team at home that are very, very difficult to beat with the Duke ball," Vaughan told CricTracker.

In 2007, India registered their first Test series win in England in 21 years, but have been outplayed each time since. In 2011, right after winning the World Cup, India were blanked 0-4 under MS Dhoni. Four years later, India managed to take a 1-0 lead in the series but squandered the advantage to eventually lose 1-3. In 2018, the scoreline worsened as under Virat Kohli, India were handed a 1-4 defeat.

However, on the contrary, former captain Rahul Dravid feels this might be India's best opportunity to win. Dravid, who was the last India captain to win a Test series in England, is confident about the team's chances and predicted 3-2 scoreline in favour of India.

"I really do think India have a very good chance this time," Dravid had said during a webinar earlier this month.

"There's no question about England’s bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that's going to be terrific. But if you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root."

Besides Dravid, former England spinner Monty Panesar also gave India his vote, backing Kohli's team to produce a 5-0 sweep.