It is 'one of our favourite hunting grounds': Ex-SA pacer says 'confident' South Africa 'can go on to win series'

South Africa produced a brilliant performance during the 2nd Test against India in Johannesburg, drawing the three-match series level at 1-1. Proteas captain Dean Elgar remained unbeaten on 96 to steer hosts to a seven-wicket win, as the side chased down a 240-run target on Day 4 of the Test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the series going into the decider in Cape Town, former South Africa bowler Vernon Philander said that there isn't much to differentiate between the two sides. He insisted that the win against India will give the Proteas much-needed confidence ahead of the Test in Newlands.

“I don’t think there’s much between the two teams going into Cape Town,” Philander said on cricket.com.za. "The last Test would have given South Africa a massive boost on all fronts.

“Very often that is all that you need, one win as a team to give you that confidence and momentum. They will feel they now have that behind them and they can go on to win the series.

“Coming to Newlands, one of our favourite hunting grounds, I’m really looking forward to the final Test. It’s going to be a cracker."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Philander, who took 224 wickets for South Africa in 64 Tests and scored nearly 2000 runs, also lauded captain Dean Elgar on a captain's knock.

“We have to signal out Dean and the way he batted all the way through,” Philander said. “He made sure he stayed and built partnerships with the other batters around him."

“Then with the ball we can’t not mention KG and that one spell where he turned the game upside down after lunch. In a series like this against a strong India team, you’re going to need bowlers to deliver spells like those that break the game open completely."

The 3rd and final Test of the series begins on January 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON