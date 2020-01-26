‘It will be our loss’: Kapil Dev opines on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

cricket

The lack of a central BCCI contract for MS Dhoni sparked rumours of his retirement among the cricket fans once more and when asked about the ongoing situation, former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev said that it will be ‘our loss’ when Dhoni retires. “He has served the country so well for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner or later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So I don’t know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough. It will be our loss whenever he retires,” Kapil Dev said in an event on Saturday.

Dhoni, who was in Category A last season, did not receive a BCCI central contract this time and according to some media reports, he was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names. The reports also claimed that if the former skipper makes it to the T20I squad sometime this year, he might be re-inducted on a pro-rata basis even though chances of that are remote.

Kapil Dev also had his say on Indian fast bowlers getting injured often these days.

“When you play 10 months in a year, you will get injured.” “You have to look after the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India is more challenging than other parts of the world. The team management will have to take care of them,” he added.

On whether he was worried about all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s frequent injury issues, Dev, in his typical style, said, “Pandya has to be worried. He should be worried about how fast he can get fit and come back into the team. That’s important. He has to look after himself.” Queried about calls for former skipper Mahendra Singh’s retirement, Dev said it will be “our loss” whenever he retires.

