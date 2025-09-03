‘It's a tough one, isn't it?’: Irfan Pathan sparks playing XI debate despite Sanju Samson's red-hot form before Asia Cup

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Sanju Samson could struggle to secure a spot in the playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Despite enjoying a stellar run in T20Is last year and earning a place in the squad, Samson faces stiff competition with Shubman Gill’s return, which could push him to the middle order or even leave him on the bench. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had clarified during the squad announcement that Samson was opening alongside Abhishek Sharma only because Shubman and Yashasvi Jaiswal were occupied with other formats. With Shubman now back and named vice-captain, his place in the XI looks guaranteed, leaving Samson in a tricky spot. Irfan Pathan feels Sanju Samson might not find a place in the XI for Asia Cup 2025.(AP)

Pathan weighed in on the playing XI debate surrounding Samson ahead of the multi-nation tournament. The former all-rounder admitted it will be tough for Samson to secure a spot in the playing XI but noted the wicketkeeper has been preparing for a middle-order role, which could open doors at No.5.

"Sanju might not get a place in the playing XI, it will be hard. But, I saw some of the clips where Samson is trying playing down the order. If he can play down the order, then why not? Play Samson as well in No.5 position. If that happens, then Jitesh Sharma won't be there," Irfan Pathan said on Sony Sports Network.

The wicketkeeper batter has been in terrific form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League. He has scored four fifty-plus scores, showing incredible consistency. With 368 runs in five innings at a blistering strike rate of 186.80, he now sits third on the list of highest run-getters this season.

"Abhishek Sharma will be there for sure that is No.1"

However, Pathan pointed out Samson’s inconsistency at the international stage, noting how he often follows up back-to-back centuries with a series of low scores.

"It's a tough one, isn't it? If you look at it, Sanju has done really well. Obviously there is one question mark in terms of his consistency, like sometimes he is scoring hundreds, other times he is getting out cheaply, and there is a pattern as well, but he has done well. Abhishek Sharma, because he can bowl as well, and he has got an outstanding strike rate, he will be there for sure, that is No.1," he added.