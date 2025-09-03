Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes aim at Ajit Agarkar's selection committee: 'No matter how well you perform...'

Senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has broken his silence over his continued absence from the national team, suggesting that despite giving his best on the field, selection remains out of his hands. The remark is widely being interpreted as a veiled swipe at the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. Bhuvneshwar Kumar said selection is not in his hands.(AP)

Speaking to Dainik Jagran on the sidelines of the UP T20 League, where he is captaining the Lucknow Falcons, the 35-year-old seamer reflected on his non-selection since India’s exit in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which was his last international appearance.

“Aapko iska uttar chayanakarta denge (Only the selectors can answer that),” Bhuvneshwar said when asked whether fans can expect to see him in India colours again. “My job is to give 100 percent on the field, and I’m doing that. If I get a chance to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Mushtaq Ali, Ranji, or One-Day formats after the UP league, I will give my best there too.”

Despite an impressive resume that includes 121 ODIs, 21 Tests, and 87 T20Is with 294 international wickets, Bhuvneshwar has found himself out of favour in the national setup for nearly three years. While fitness and form were briefly cited after 2022, the experienced seamer has made consistent domestic appearances and maintained a disciplined training routine, particularly focused on fitness and accuracy.

“As a disciplined bowler, my focus remains on fitness and line-length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn’t favour you,” he added, hinting at selection factors beyond pure performance.

In a pointed response to whether Rajeev Shukla’s elevation to BCCI (interim) president would improve the prospects for players from Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar remained diplomatic but emphasised merit.

“Your performance is paramount. If someone plays good cricket consistently, they cannot be ignored for long. Even if you’re not selected, focus on giving your 100 percent. The rest is up to the selectors,” he said. “Yes, with Rajeev Shukla as president, it will be difficult to overlook talent.”

Currently leading the Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League, Bhuvneshwar is among the few Indian pacers with proven ability across all formats. Once India’s premier swing bowler, his steady decline from the national radar, particularly at a time when India continues to grapple with fast bowling depth and injuries, has raised questions among fans and analysts alike.

With the domestic season around the corner and India set to tour Australia for a high-profile series later this year, Bhuvneshwar’s form in the UP T20 League and subsequent tournaments could keep him in the conversation, even if selectors remain unconvinced.