‘Nobody has the right to tell Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to stop’: Legends told to play domestic in Australia, England

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta strongly defended senior cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, asserting that no one has the authority to dictate when they should retire from international cricket. Dasgupta, who has been regularly covering the current Indian side as a broadcaster, emphasised that the decision to walk away from the game should rest solely with the players themselves. India's Virat Kohli (L) speaks with his ODI captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

"Nobody has got that right. We never told them to start, so we are nobody to tell them when to stop. They stop when they stop. It's completely up to them," Dasgupta told RevSportz when asked about the future of Kohli and Rohit beyond the Australia tour later this year.

Both Kohli and Rohit are now retired from T20Is and Tests and are only available for ODIs - a format which now ranks behind the shortest and the longest ones unless there is an ICC event.

Dasgupta insisted that performance should remain the only yardstick for selection and that seniority or age should not be a factor in discussions about retirement.

"Yes, as far as selection is concerned, we are in a performance-oriented industry. You keep performing, you stay. There is absolutely no two ways about it. I saw recently pictures of him (Rohit), he is looking fit, he is up and running and up for the challenge coming towards him," he added.

Kohli and Rohit last featured for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, which India won after 12 years. Both the legendary cricketers reportedly took the fitness tests to gear up for the season ahead, suggesting that they are far from ending their international careers.

Dasgupta also dismissed the narrative that older players should make way for younger talent simply because of their age. Instead, he said that both Rohit and Kohli still have a few good years of cricket left if they continue to perform at the highest level.

"I personally feel they both have got a few years left in them going forward. And I seriously get a little annoyed when people say, ‘oh, this guy should retire’. I mean, who are we to suggest anything like that?"

When asked whether Kohli and Rohit would be able to sustain their motivation levels until 2027, especially since they do not currently feature in T20Is or Test matches, Dasgupta pointed to their intrinsic hunger and professionalism.

"The big challenge for me is that hunger bit. If they have that hunger which it seems like they do, then they'll find a way," he said.

'Rohit, Kohli should explore opportunities of playing in England and Australia'

He explained that while their international appearances may reduce, both players have enough opportunities to remain in touch with the 50-over format. From IPL to domestic one-day tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as well as potential overseas stints, Dasgupta said players can stay match-fit and competitive if they are willing to put in the work.

"For example, IPL will be there for two months. Then they will be playing 7-8 ODIs or maybe 8-9. Now between that, you've got the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then, if they want, they can go and play 50 overs in England. So you have options to keep playing cricket, might not be at the highest level or international, but you still have"

He further suggested that options in England, South Africa or Australia could be explored, depending on eligibility rules.

“I don't know if there is a possibility, maybe go to South Africa or maybe go to Australia and play some 50-over games there. I know, as far as England is concerned, that's definitely an option. I don’t know much about the rules involved with South Africa, Australia though, but the bottom line is the hunger. If they are hungry enough, they will find a way.”