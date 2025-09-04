Record-breaking top Indian cricketer likely to be next BCCI president; consensus over election: Report

The BCCI is poised for another leadership transition later this month, and all signs point toward a high-profile appointment. According to Dainik Jagran, a legendary Indian cricketer known for smashing multiple records during his playing days, is reportedly being considered for the post of BCCI president. Indian cricketers wearing black armbands to pay tribute to Dattajirao Gaikwad(AFP)

If finalised, this move will continue the trend of cricketers assuming leadership roles within the Board. The precedent was set in 2019 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president, followed by 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny. Binny recently stepped down after reaching the 70-year age limit imposed by BCCI regulations.

Currently, vice-president Rajeev Shukla has stepped in as acting president. However, the official elections for key posts including president, secretary, vice-president, joint secretary, treasurer and IPL chairman are scheduled to take place during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the last week of September.

England Meeting Sparks Buzz

The report added that informal discussions have already taken place with the former Indian cricketer during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. A senior political figure is believed to have met the cricketing legend in England recently to discuss the top post. While the cricketer's response, whether affirmative or non-committal, remains unclear, the move signals serious intent from influential quarters.

The central government has long emphasised increased athlete representation in sports bodies, so the potential elevation of a high-profile cricketer aligns with this broader trend. Currently, former sprinter P.T. Usha heads the Indian Olympic Association, further underscoring this shift toward athlete-led governance.

Consensus Over Contest

Insiders believe that elections for BCCI roles are unlikely to be contested. Much like in previous terms, selections are expected to be unanimous, shaped by consensus among major stakeholders and political power players.

One senior BCCI official remarked, “There is a growing belief that it’s time for another celebrated cricketer to lead the Board. It adds credibility and connects administration with the game more directly.”

Current Office Bearers and Their Prospects

Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to retain his post, as his cumulative tenure across roles (three years) still falls within permissible limits under the current BCCI constitution. Similarly, Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia and Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Desai are likely to continue, as no new governance law has yet mandated changes.

However, the upcoming National Sports Governance Act, once implemented, could significantly alter the rules. Until then, BCCI elections will operate under the current legal framework.

IPL Chairman Race and Potential Domino Effect

The race for IPL chairman is heating up, with names like Sanjay Naik (former MCA secretary) and Rajeev Shukla in contention. If Shukla vacates the vice-president role to take over IPL, BJP leader and Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari could emerge as a leading contender for VP.

Shukla's own future hinges on timing. If the National Sports Act kicks in before the 2026 AGM, it could allow him to bypass the mandatory cooling-off period. His term as VP began in 2020, meaning he technically has one year left, provided the existing BCCI constitution remains in place.

Binny's Exit Final

Roger Binny, who turned 70 in July, is now ineligible to hold any BCCI office as per the age cap. His exit has left a vacancy that may now be filled by one of Indian cricket’s biggest icons, pending confirmation of acceptance and formal nomination.