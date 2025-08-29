Roger Binny vacates BCCI president's post, new interim president of Indian cricket board named: Report

In a significant development in Indian cricket administration, former all-rounder Roger Binny has reportedly stepped down as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Senior board official and current Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has been appointed as the interim President, according to a Dainik Jagran report. Former India cricketer Roger Binny(AFP)

Binny, who took over the top post in October 2022 from Sourav Ganguly, turned 70 on July 19. As per the BCCI’s constitution, any office-bearer who attains the age of 70 becomes ineligible to continue in their role.

Shukla, 65, has been serving as the BCCI vice president since 2020 and is expected to handle the board's day-to-day affairs until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), likely to be held in September. Sources indicate that he will hold the position temporarily, and a decision on the next full-time president will be taken at the AGM based on consensus among state units.

Interestingly, an earlier PTI report had suggested that Binny could continue until the next board meeting, as the National Sports Bill—recently passed in Parliament—raises the age limit for office-bearers of national sports federations to 75, provided the global governing body does not impose any age restrictions. However, in BCCI’s case, the age cap of 70 remains intact as per its existing constitution.

The board’s legal team is currently reviewing the new National Sports Bill, but for now, the age clause remains binding. “The national sports bill has just been passed, so, we have some time to study it and engage in proper discussion before taking any decision,” another BCCI source said.

Binny, a key member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad, was the highest wicket-taker in that tournament with 18 scalps. Over the years, he has served Indian cricket in various capacities—coaching the U-19 team to a World Cup win in 2000, working as a selector, and serving as president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

With cricket returning to the Olympics in 2028, the BCCI is expected to engage in broader discussions about its governance structure and future direction. Shukla, a seasoned administrator and former IPL governing council member, will now guide the board through a crucial transition phase.