Home / Cricket / 'It's going to be next level': Glenn Maxwell looking forward to playing under 'pinnacle of the game' Virat Kohli at RCB
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
cricket

'It's going to be next level': Glenn Maxwell looking forward to playing under 'pinnacle of the game' Virat Kohli at RCB

  • "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Glenn Maxwell was again one of the most expensive purchases in the Indian Premier League auctions that took place last month. The right-handed batsman was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 14.25 crore. He will now play under the leadership of Virat Kohli at RCB and Maxwell is excited to learn some ‘leadership stuff’ from him,

"It's going to be next level," Maxwell told AAP.

"He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s.

"He's been able to adapt his game, dominate for a long period of time and deal with the Indian pressure of being their captain and their best player.

"I'm looking forward to watching him go about his work, not just in games but in training, and hopefully tapping into some of the leadership stuff and try and learn off him."

READ | 'Guess what, I found a way': Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'

Kohli was a firm backer of Maxwell when the cricketers decided to take an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health issues in 2019.

"He's been a solid backer of my stance," Maxwell said.

"In a way, he probably understood a lot of the things that I was going through ... a lot of expectation and pressure, which I'm sure he can relate to."

While Maxwell's exploits for Australia and in the Big Bash League over the years have showcased the damage he can cause, former Aussie allrounder Brad Hogg believes that paying that much price for him was a gamble.

"I don't know why RCB have gone for him because out of nine IPLs, he has only performed in two of them. This is a huge risk. You are on a prayer with him," Hogg said in response to a question posed by a fan on his Youtube video.

"I am thinking they have got AB de Villiers who they used down in the lower-order last year to finish off the innings in some games. They don't want that, they want him to bat higher up and try and use as many overs as possible," Hogg added.

