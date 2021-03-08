IND USA
Inzamam ul Haq and Rishabh Pant.(PTI/File)
'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam Ul Haq says he hasn't come across a player like Rishabh Pant

So much so, that the former Pakistan captain feels he is watching a left-handed version of Virender Sehwag everytime Pant is batting. Inzamam reckons pressure has no effect on Pant, a characteristic he spotted in Sehwag.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:37 AM IST

Rishabh Pant's whirlwind century against England on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England has left the cricketing world stunned, including Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who feels he is yet to come across a player as boisterous as the young India wicketkeeper.

So much so, that the former Pakistan captain feels he is watching a left-handed version of Virender Sehwag everytime Pant is batting. Inzamam reckons pressure has no effect on Pant, a characteristic he spotted in Sehwag.

Also read: 'He might become fastest bowler to get 100 wickets,' Shoaib Akhtar's huge prediction for India spinner

"Rishabh Pant, absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam, who was captain of the Pakistan team when Sehwag was at his peak – including India's 2004 tour of Pakistan where the explosive India batsman smashed a memorable 309 at Multan – pointed out the similarities between Pant and Sehwag, explaining how both batsmen do not consider conditions to be a factor while batting.

"I have played with Sehwag and he too didn't bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters," Inzamam added.

Inzamam, who has played against the Fab Four of Indian cricket in the 2000s, feels Pant is a rare cricketer, in the sense that the level of confidence he possesses is remarkable, probably better than some of the big players Indian cricket has produced over the years.

"Ever since I've noted, it's not that he's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. He didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. After a long time, I have seen such a player. India had Sachin, Dravid… now they have Virat and Rohit. But the way he plays, it's amazing. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven't come across a player like him in cricket," said Inzamam.

