'He might become fastest bowler to get 100 wickets,' Shoaib Akhtar's huge prediction for India spinner

India spinner Axar Patel made his international debut in the series against England and immediately left a mark with his performance with the ball. The left-armer picked up 27 wickets in three games, becoming the highest-wicket taker for India in his debut series consisting of 4 matches.

On the third day of the 4th Test, the 27-year-old registered his 4th five-wicket haul as India bowled out England for 135, and won the match by an innings and 25 runs.

Pakistan bowling legend praised Axar for his performance and said that he could go on to become the fastest bowler to pick 100 wickets.

“Not only did he get a suitable wicket to bowl on, but he is an intelligent bowler too. He wouldn’t have given a chance to the English players when the control was in his hands, and that is what he did," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"If he keeps getting a few series like this, he might just become the fastest bowler to 100 wickets. Having said that, England should have played him better,” he added.

The left-arm spinner, after the series win, said that the confidence he gained throughout the series helped him in getting more and more wickets.

"I think the confidence helped me. I got wickets in the first game and kept on carrying the confidence," Axar had said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the 4th Test on Saturday.

The bowler had also added useful 43 runs for India in the match. "When me and Washi were batting, we thought the pace variation wasn't there. I only bowled faster ones more often in the previous games but here we needed to vary our pace," he added.

