'It's the middle finger, I can't show you…': Nitish Rana's hilarious reply to question on his injury

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team of the Indian Premier League 2024 to qualify for the playoffs when they beat Mumbai Indians a couple of nights ago. The two-time champions were all set to contest their penultimate group stage match against the Gujarat Titans before it was washed out at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The washout ended whatever little hopes GT had of making it to the playoffs, but it also ensured a top-2 finish in the league irrespective of the result in their last match against the Rajasthan Royals. KKR batter Nitish Rana

While the rain-affected clash couldn’t offer much, KKR batter Nitish Rana had a chance to interact with commentator Harsha Bhogle. The left-handed batter was asked to give an update about his finger injury which kept him out of action for the better part of this season. And Rana's response was nothing short of hilarious.

Harsha Bhogle asked the left-hand batter if he was fine as he couldn’t get his eyes off Rana’s finger. The KKR player said that he was fine but jokingly revealed that he could not show his middle finger.

“I'm looking at your hands, is everything okay, Nitish?” Harsha asked.

“Yes sir, everything is well. I cannot show you the finger because it's the middle finger,” Rana replied with a smile.

The KKR batter made a comeback to the side in their last match against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, May 11. Rana had missed 10 games for KKR due to a finger injury that he sustained in the first match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the youngster returned against MI, he played a decent cameo of 33 runs off 23 balls which included 4 fours and a six before being run out.

Rana’s absence paved the way for Angkrish Raghuvanshi who anchored the middle order at the no.3 spot. However, with the left-hander back in the explosive batting order which has recently bid adieu to their bombshell Phil Salt, KKR might not have to compromise on their run-scoring ways.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders cemented themselves in the top 2 after 10 years. The side has held an amazing record of winning the tournament whenever it has finished in top-2. KKR won its first title back in 2012 followed by another in 2014.