‘It’s uncertain if he will play next season’: Harbhajan says Dhoni’s focus will be on winning the championship for CSK

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, saying that it is always a challenge to face his team and that his focus will be on winning the IPL 2021 title.

Harbhajan, who is currently plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), explained why is difficult to battle against Dhoni's team.

"It is always a challenge to face MS Dhoni's team because he often has a very good squad by his side. As CSK often takes the field with a number of experienced players, it is always a closely fought battle against them. If KKR want to beat the likes of CSK and MI, then we will have to play like champions," Harbhajan quipped while speaking on the SportTak YouTube channel.

Dhoni, following the culmination of the ongoing IPL season, will stay back with Team India for the T20 World Cup as he will serve his time there the mentor. Harbhajan believes that Dhoni will not be in his mentor role yet and would want to finish his career on a high should he decided to hang up his boots at the end of this season.

"I do not feel that MS Dhoni will be in his mentor role at the moment. He is currently in the captain's role and I believe his complete focus will be on winning the championship for his team. It is uncertain if he will play next season, hence he will want to finish on a high note."

Meanwhile, Dhoni's CSK got off a fine start in the second phase of IPl 14. They defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs after finding themselves reeling at 24/4 after 6 in the first innings. It was opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's rescue act that got CSK's innings back on track. He smashed an unbeaten 88 to guide the "Yellow Army" to 156/6 in 20 overs. In response, Kieron Pollard-led MI could only manage 136/8 in their 20 overs.