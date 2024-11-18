'I've gone head-to-head with him my whole career': Nathan Lyon's biggest Indian rival also one of his greatest teachers

Premier Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has credited his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin for helping him learn a lot while battling with each other for more than a decade. The two off-spinners have locked horns year after year in the quest to help their team stamp the authority on each other. It was the 2011/12 series where Ashwin and Lyon had their first face-off and went on to become the legends of the game with over 500 Test wickets each. They will be up against each other for the eighth time this week with the same agenda of helping their team with the crucial wickets in the middle. Nathan Lyon has heaped praise on his Indian rival Ravichandran Ashwin.(AFP)

Not many visiting spinners have a good bowling record in Australian conditions, which tends to offer pace and bounce from the surface. However, Ashwin is surely an exception with decent numbers Down Under - 39 wickets in 10 Tests.

The Australian spinner was all praise for Ashwin for his ability to adapt to conditions and always looking for new tricks to outclass the opposition batters.

"Ash is an incredible bowler,” Lyon told Fox Cricket.

“I’ve gone head-to-head with him for basically my whole career, so I’ve learned a lot from Ash. He’s an incredibly smart bowler, and he’s able to learn and adapt very quickly, and I think the best bowlers in the world are able to do that," he added.

Ashwin was India's second-highest wicket-taker during the historic 2020-21 triumph on Australian soil. He picked 12 wickets in 3 Tests and outperformed Lyon, who played all four Tests and claimed 9 scalps.

“He used his skill to benefit himself and his team. So you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due, he was the best bowler (in 2020/21), as he usually is. So hats off to Ash," he added.

Lyon admitted that he had learnt a lot from Ashwin, and he claimed that the opposition players are the best coaches.

“He’s taught me a lot. I’m a big believer in the players that you play against are your best coaches that you eventually come across," he added.

‘There’s so much for me to learn from Ashwin’: Lyon

Recently, Ashwin had a rare slump on home conditions in red-ball cricket against New Zealand. The crafty off-spinner's fruitless endeavour was reflected in his failure to hit the double-digit mark in the wicket's tally across the three Tests.

However, Lyon said that he had checked footage of Ashwin's bowling about how he prepares himself for the Australian conditions and said there is so much to learn from him.

“I’ve watched a lot of his footage heading over to India, the way he goes about it here in Australia, see if I can pick up anything. The way I look at cricket is that I’ve never met anyone who has conquered the game, never played against or with anyone who’s conquered the game. There’s so much to learn in this great game, and there’s so much for me to learn off Ash. He’s a world-class bowler. He’s taken over 500 Test match wickets, and he should be extremely proud of that," he added.