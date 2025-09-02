'I've seen Rohit Sharma do the same thing to Rishabh Pant. People don't even look at you...': India pacer unhinged

India left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed lavished praise on skipper Rohit Sharma for his leadership, guidance and personal kindness, recalling a moment from 2019 that left a lasting impression on him. In a recent interview with RevSportz, Khaleel spoke candidly about Rohit’s support during a difficult period in his career and shared his own ambitions to return to the Indian side. Rohit Sharma, left, chats with Rishabh Pant(AP)

Khaleel recounted an incident during a T20I series against Bangladesh in Rajkot where, after a modest performance, Rohit took the time to personally uplift him.

“I didn’t have a great day and only got one wicket. Rohit bhai came to me in the dressing room and spoke to me one-on-one,” Khaleel said. “The team was leaving the stadium, but he stayed back to talk. He told me I’m unaware of my own capabilities. When we were exiting, fans were shouting his name, and he told me, ‘All of this should happen for you too. You should wish this for yourself and stay positive.’”

The 26-year-old left-armer said it was that rare gesture of personal investment and belief that has stayed with him. Khaleel said he has seen Rohit do the same thing to current India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

“A captain like him, talking to me like that after the match, made me wonder how kind a person he is. I’ve seen him do the same with Rishabh (Pant). People don’t even look at you when you’ve had a bad game, but he’s something else,” Khaleel said. “Recently, I met him at the NCA during the Duleep Trophy. He looked very fit, so I told him to stay like that and keep playing. I have hardly seen such a captain and person in my life. He’s a gem, and I have a lot of respect and love for him.”

Khaleel even added, “I feel Rohit Sharma should play for the next 10 years for the good of Indian cricket, and that’s my personal feeling.”

Focused on India return

Asked about his own aspirations and where he sees himself in the next couple of years, Khaleel said he feels physically and mentally stronger than ever and is determined to work his way back into the national setup.

“I have gained a lot of experience and I’m pretty strong now. I’ve been playing domestic cricket continuously and with India A since 2017. I also played for India in 2018-19,” he said.

Khaleel highlighted a recent tour game in England as an example of his determination to perform under pressure.

“There was a day when the score was 219 for 1 and I hadn’t taken a wicket. But the zeal to play for India made me push harder. In the morning session, I took 4 wickets in 4 overs,” he said. “It’s the madness and experience I’ve gained, and also my dream of playing red-ball cricket for India.”

On his T20 ambitions, Khaleel pointed to his performances in the IPL, particularly for Sunrisers Hyderabad on the slow Chennai pitch, as a measure of his capability.

“If I can bowl dot balls on the flat Chennai pitch against top foreign players, then I believe I have the ability to represent India. I’ve got Kookaburra experience, Dukes ball experience, and I’ve bowled on flat wickets across India. I feel I can play anywhere in the world,” he added.

Khaleel last played an ODI for India in 2019. His last T20I was in July 2024 but continues to be in the mix through his India A and domestic performances. His recent form and maturity suggest he is determined to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way.