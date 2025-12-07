‘Ja baith wahan pe’: KL Rahul’s snappy put-down to Virat Kohli leaves Rohit Sharma in splits during 3rd ODI

Although KL Rahul was never a serious contender for India captaincy, in the 15 opportunities he got as a stand-in leader since Virat Kohli stepped was forced to step away from the role in 2021, he led the team to 12 wins, which includes series wins against Zimbabwe, Australia, and South Africa (twice). On Saturday, he earned his second series victory as a captain against the Proteas as India clinched the decider in Vizag, winning by nine wickets. KL Rahul did not listen to Virat Kohli's advice during 3rd ODI

Although there was no captaincy burden on Rahul, given that the BCCI had clarified earlier, he was merely filling in for the injured regular skipper, Shubman Gill, there was one particular moment during the third ODI match that caught the attention of the fans, with the clip going viral on social media.

It unfolded in the 44th over of the first’s innings, moments after Kuldeep Yadav picked up the ninth wicket by removing Lungi Ngidi. Virat Kohli quickly walked up to KL Rahul, suggesting he place two slip fielders for the final two deliveries of the over. Kohli wanted India to maintain an attacking mindset and send a message that the last wicket was close.

Rahul, however, brushed aside the idea and firmly replied, “Ja baith wahan pe (Go and sit there).” With no choice, Kohli headed back to his position. Rahul then looked towards Rohit Sharma — standing as the lone slip — and Rohit couldn’t stop laughing at the exchange.

South Africa were folded for 270 runs in the series decider despite a century from Quinton de Kock.

Chasing 271, the home team rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 116 and his opening stand of 155 with Rohit, who hit 75, to achieve the target with 10.1 overs to spare in Visakhapatnam. The 23-year-old now has a century in all three international formats.

Kohli, who struck back-to-back hundreds in the previous two matches, hit the winning boundary to finish 65 not out from 45 balls.