James Anderson asked to retire as coach McCullum tells pacer England want to pick young fast bowlers: Report

As England's home season approaches following the T20 World Cup, cricket fans brace themselves for the end of an era as James Anderson, arguably the most successful fast bowler in the sport's history, is set to prepare for his final appearance in Test cricket. According to The Guardian, England's Test team coach, Brendon McCullum, flew to England to convey to the veteran fast bowler that the team is looking towards the future, with next year's Ashes in sight.

Anderson is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 700 dismissals to his name and he also has the most wickets in the format among fast bowlers. He had become the first pacer to reach the 700-wicket mark during England's tour of India earlier this year. He is now close to Shane Warne's tally of 708 wickets. However, as reports from UK media suggest, Anderson's final run with the England team looms large, with the end of the road drawing near for the iconic bowler.

James Anderson, at 42, has been one of the English side's mainstays ever since his debut in 2002. The veteran fast bowler was left out for a short while during the final series of Joe Root's captaincy tenure against the West Indies but was duly called back when Ben Stokes took charge. Last year, however, was tough for Anderson as he endured a disappointing Ashes campaign, which he acknowledged, too. Anderson took only 5 wickets in four Tests in the series, ending in a 2-2 draw.

His long-term pace partner, Stuart Broad, had announced his retirement following the end of the series, but there was no pressure on Anderson to follow suit. However, the 1-4 series defeat against India has “changed the outlook,” according to The Guardian. McCullum wants to inject fresh blood in the pace attack which can adhere better to the side's ultra-aggressive philosophy.

Swansong at Old Trafford?

As England prepare to host Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka this year, one fixture, in particular, holds immense significance - a match at Old Trafford, Anderson's home ground. This game could mark the swansong for the revered right-arm bowler, providing a fitting farewell on familiar territory.

McCullum personally interacted with Anderson, including a round of golf to discuss his future.