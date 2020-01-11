e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Cricket / Jasprit Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah has now 53 T20 wickets to his name from 45 T20 internationals.

cricket Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah(Twitter)
         

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India’s highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 series against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Bumrah has now 53 T20 wickets to his name from 45 T20 internationals. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (52 wickets from 37 matches) and ace off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets from 46 matches) are the joint second highest on the list.

Bumrah, who was injured, returned to international cricket from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. He had figures of 1/32 in the second T20 at Indore, which the hosts had won by seven wickets. The Gujarat pacer returned with figures of 1-5 in two overs in the third and final game here and made his comeback a memorable one. PTI NRB KHS KHS

tags
top news
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news