Jasprit Bumrah got pulled up for 'biggest sledge' to legendary batter, handed stern warning: 'He stared him down and...'

The legend of Jasprit Bumrah keeps on growing. The Indian pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The No.1 ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings has taken 21 wickets in three matches, leading the attack for the visitors. Bumrah even led India in the first Test to an emphatic 295-run win in the absence of Rohit Sharma. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Nathan McSweeney. (BCCI- X)

Bumrah has managed to capture the imagination of Australian media and cricket pundits. Former Australia batter Michael Hussey recalled interacting with Jasprit Bumrah during his stint with Mumbai Indians. He spoke about having a word with the Indian pacer during the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In this particular IPL 2014 game, Bumrah dismissed AB de Villiers, and after the wicket, the pacer gave a fiery send-off to the batter, gesturing towards the pavilion.

“He burst onto the scene in the IPL. I remember having one stern word with him, though. In one of his early games, he got AB de Villiers out, obviously a great of the game and gave him a big send-off, and AB wasn’t too happy about it. He sort of stared him down, and I remember just pulling Bumrah aside and saying, ‘mate, you don’t need to do that," Hussey told Willow Talk Podcast.

"You have got that much skill that much talent, getting the wicket is enough. That’s the biggest sledge you can give, you don’t need to give send-offs if you want to have respect in the game and get respected by your peers then maybe just don’t give send-offs’," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken the most wickets Down Under for Indian bowlers. He recently went past Kapil Dev's tally of 51 wickets.

“He is such a humble and down to earth guy, it was bit off out of character for Bumrah. He is such a great guy. I love watching him bowl. He always got that smile on his face, he is always calms, consistent with his character. He doesn’t get too emotional and obviously a great talent," said Hussey.

'Felt like I was using toothpick'

Jasprit Bumrah, who has 194 wickets from 43 Tests, made his debut in the longest format against South Africa in 2018. He then contributed to India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy win Down Under during the 2018-19 tour.

Bumrah bowled a magical slower delivery to Shaun Marsh during the Melbourne Test, and no one can forget his spell during the Boxing Day Test during that tour.

However, when the Indian speedster started out, few gave him a chance to succeed at the Test level because of his unorthodox bowling action.

"Not really surprised. He is unbelievable. I actually played a year with him in the IPL. I had one year at the Mumbai Indians. He was just a young kid coming through and I remember facing him in the nets and literally couldn’t get bat on ball. I felt like I was using a toothpick. I remember thinking oh I can’t even see the ball, can’t even pick the ball coming out of his hand. His action is so unique," said Hussey.

"First impression I didn’t thought he will even get to the crease. He was staggering with his run up and I was like what’s going on here, who the heck is this guy and then suddenly woof the ball whistles past my eyebrows at 145kph," he added.

Speaking about the chatter about Bumrah when he first played the IPL, Hussey said, “In India, initially all the talks were like how he will only succeed in the white ball cricket with that bowling action and that run up. It is too much pressure on the body. He can’t play Test cricket.”

“But I always thought nah he has got the skills and ability and if he has the desire to play Test cricket he could and isn’t he doing it bloody well at the moment,” he added.