Jasprit Bumrah leaves behind Kapil Dev, scripts all-time Asian record with Gabba heroics against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah shattered another record of India legend Kapil Dev on Tuesday after he picked up two quick wickets during Australia's second innings in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The twin strikes with the new ball saw Bumrah as new record holder for the most wickets in Australia by an Asian. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane(AP)

The right-armer dismissed Usman Khawaja in the third over of the innings, breaking his defense with a delivery that hit the inside edge, then the back pad, before rattling against the off stump. An over later, he got rid of Marnus Labuschagne with a length ball as the batter got a little edge, with Rishabh Pant doing the rest behind the stumps.

With the two dismissals, Bumrah surpassed Kapil for the most wickets by an Asian bowler in Australia. His current tally reads 52 wickets in just 10 Test matches at 17.21. The former India captain had 51 wickets in 11 appearances in Australia, followed by Pakistan's Sarfaraz Nawaz (50).

A look at Bumrah's performance in this series

The India vice-captain has been the most consistent performer in the series, let alone from the Indian team. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the contest with 21 scalps in just six innings at 10.71. The next best is Australia's Mitchell Starc. Overall, his tally of 21 wickets is the sixth-best figure by an Indian in a tour of Australia

Bumrah's tally includes two five-wicket hauls. The first came in Perth, where he had led India in Rohit Sharma's stead, while the second came in the first innings in Brisbane. Moreover, Bumrah also matched his 2018/19 series tally, as he became the second Indian bowler to pick 20-plus wickets in two separate tours of Australia. Anil Kumble was the first to the feat - 24 wickets in 2003/04 and 20 wickets in 2007/08.