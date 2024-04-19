Jasprit Bumrah recommended for fast bowling PHD, Ian Bishop 'signing up for classes'

What next for the genius of Jasprit Bumrah? Apparently, a PHD in fast bowling as per fast bowling great Ian Bishop. The legendary former West Indies pacer is so impressed with Bumrah's level of consistency that he wants to award the India pacer with a degree in the craft. With 13 wickets from 7 matches, Bumrah is leading the chart of the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2024 and in possession of the Purple Cap. With 2 three-fors and a five-wicket-haul, Bumrah is virtually unplayable, promoting experts to come up with unique ways to hail the India quick. Is Jasprit Bumrah the greatest modern-day fast bowler? (AP)

Bishop's one-in-a-million praise caught attention after Bumrah rattled Punjab Kings' chase of 193 and finished with 3/21 from 4 overs. Gerald Coetzee was equally impressive picking 3/32 but Bumrah, as usual, was in a league of his own. To be fair, if there was any bowler of the modern era to deserve this PHD, it's tough to think beyond Bumrah.

"If I could anoint Jasprit Bumrah with a fast bowling PHD, I would. He is a terrific communicator, knowledgeable and articulate. I’d then have him hold bowling lectures to young for aspiring seam bowlers across the country at all levels. I wouldn't wait until he retired," Bishop posted on X, before posting another message that said: "I am signing up for classes."

For Vaughan, Bumrah beats them all

Bumrah has been called a once-in-a-generation-talent. And rightly so. Not that he wasn't effective before, but Bumrah has been unstoppable since his return from a near career-ending stress fracture in the back, which required surgery. He has been more threatening and menacing than ever before. In fact, Bumrah has been the recipient of another high compliment from Michael Vaughan when he placed him above some of the best he's faced – the likes of Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath.

"I think Jasprit Bumrah… if you ask the world to pick one fast bowler for all conditions across all formats, he is the name on the team sheet. He is incredible. There are some world-class bowlers. New Zealand's Trent Boult. Tim Southee has been great for so many years. Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad. Incredible bowlers. Pat Cummins, [Josh] Hazelwood, [Mitchell] Starc but Bumrah is just a little bit… he's got that action, that release. He gets closer to the batter which gives him that bit of pace. The accuracy, the reverse swing, the conventional swing, variations, bouncers… you name it. Bumrah has got everything," Vaughan told BeerBiceps on their YouTube channel.

When asked to rate Bumrah among the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Glenn McGrath, Vaughan said: "I would say that he wouldn't be the one I would want to face out of all those names. He is like a bowling machine. He doesn't give too many looseners. His pace doesn't change – be it first ball or last ball. See, Wasim Akram is a genius. Absolute genius. Glenn McGrath… If there was any movement, he would find it. If there was a spot to hit, he would find it. He could contain you, restrict you, study your technique, but I just feel Bumrah is pretty much at the top of that list."