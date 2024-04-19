IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK IPL Live Score: Lucknow ready to welcome MS Dhoni special, but loyalty remains towards KL Rahul
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK IPL Live Score: The frailties of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) came to the fore after two back-to-back losses and their chances of resurgence gets tough as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their home turf Ekana Stadium, in an IPL 2024 match on Friday....Read More
After two defeats, CSK got their act together and won two successive matches to get their campaign back on track, to be placed third in the points table. LSG very well knows that any misstep from here could prove detrimental for their chances to qualify for the playoffs.
In the three matches that have been played at this venue, no team has crossed 200. Moreover, LSG have successfully defended scores of 199 and 163, but failed to defend 167 against the Delhi Capitals. Their success in defending 160-plus totals doesn't mask their failure in the batting department, where the top-order is yet to fire. Quinton de Kock's return with the bat has been poor, skipper KL Rahul has not been able to convert the starts, No.3 position is a concern and Marcus Stoinis looking out of sorts. The burden of the top-order failure is often shouldered by Nicholas Pooran in the middle-order.
LSG's scoring rate in the powerplay and the last overs have been the lowest by any team in this season. If they fail to iron out these loopholes, the going would get tough for the LSG batters against a formidable bowling attack of CSK.
CSK's batting concerns are not of that magnitude as LSG with Ruturaj Gaikwad doing well at the top and an in-form Shivam Dube taking care of the middle overs. Going into the match, CSK would want Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra to get going. The Chennai outfit may replace a struggling Daryl Mitchell with Moeen Ali, who has a good bowling record against the LSG.
Mayank Yadav may return for the game and if he does it would be a big boost for LSG at their home ground. On the other hand, Devon Conway has been officially ruled out of IPL 2024, and CSK have roped in Richard Gleeson as his replacement.
The strip for the match would be red-soil that was used in the match against Punjab Kings, where LSG successfully defended 199. The pitch is expected to aid batting and assist the quicks, and CSK would be happy to unleash his experienced pacers in Mustafizur Rahman and Shardul Thakur with Tushar Deshpande also chipping in.
Will Mayank Yadav return?
Mayank Yadav, the LSG pace sensation, was sidelined for the last two games due to a lower abdominal strain, which he sustained after featuring in just over two games. However, he resumed training on Wednesday, showcasing his blistering pace that could make a key impact in the game against LSG. Despite this, it remains uncertain whether Mayank will be available for selection on Friday.
Gaikwad's CSK on top form
Fresh from their win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians last Sunday, the CSK will be looking to take full advantage of the conditions at the Ekana Stadium when they meet LSG. Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin becomes particularly potent on pitches like those at the Ekana, where the ball tends to grip and turn. An additional spinner in Maheesh Theekshana could also prove advantageous for exploiting the spinning conditions vs LSG.
Super Giants look to avoid third successive loss
It has been a mixed season for the LSG so far. They produced strong performances in the opening weeks of the season, winning three of their first four matches; however, the side faced successive setbacks in their past two matches and dropped out of top-4. On Friday, they face another tricky opposition in CSK, who are flying high with four wins in their six matches so far.
Hello and welcome!
And just like that, we are on to Match 34 of the 2024 Indian Premier League, where five-time champions Chennai Super Kings face off against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. The hoardings in Lucknow tell the story - they would love to witness another MS Dhoni special - but it's not a problem as long as LSG get over the line against CSK. Chennai are third, while Lucknow on 5th, and a win promises to propel both teams on the points table.