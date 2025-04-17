Jasprit Bumrah sends Heinrich Klaasen's off-stump cartwheeling right after SRH star's rampaging 21-run onslaught

During Mumbai Indians' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, the MI bowlers did a tremendous job in curbing an explosive SRH lineup, with the side reaching just 115/4 after 17 overs. However, just when it looked like Heinrich Klaasen had turned the tide with a brutal takedown of Deepak Chahar in the 18th over, Jasprit Bumrah returned with a reminder of his unmatched pedigree under pressure. Jasprit Bumrah castled Heinrich Klaasen during the match against SRH(X)

The South African had surged to 37 off 27, launching a ferocious assault on Chahar that fetched 21 runs in an over and swung the momentum firmly in Sunrisers's favour. But Bumrah, ever the cool-headed enforcer, needed just one ball to rip that script apart.

Klaasen had just hammered Chahar for two sixes and two fours, expertly dismantling both pace and line. The first six was a crisp loft over extra cover off a wide yorker, while the second was a gift; a leg-stump full toss that he deposited behind square. Chahar looked rattled, and SRH were 136/4, with Klaasen threatening to take them close to 170.

But Bumrah, who had been held back till this key phase, came back into the attack with figures of 3-0-17-0. His first ball of the 19th over was a full toss — but not the kind batters dream of. Spearing in at high pace, it tailed in just enough to cramp Klaasen, who had made room to open up the off-side. He swung hard, aiming another off-side boundary, but was completely deceived by the skiddy nature and awkward bounce Bumrah generates even with full deliveries.

The off stump was flattened – a sight bowlers live for. As the stump went cartwheeling, Bumrah raised his arms in trademark fashion, having dismissed the most dangerous batter of the night for the SRH with the simplest weapon in his arsenal: a straight, fast, deceptive delivery.

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against SRH in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede on Thursday. With both teams locked on two wins and four defeats from six matches, the contest held major significance in the race to climb up the table.

While MI entered the match in seventh place, SRH were positioned ninth — the only difference being net run rate.