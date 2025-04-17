Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jasprit Bumrah sends Heinrich Klaasen's off-stump cartwheeling right after SRH star's rampaging 21-run onslaught

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 17, 2025 09:53 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen right after the SRH batter smashed 21 runs in an over.

During Mumbai Indians' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, the MI bowlers did a tremendous job in curbing an explosive SRH lineup, with the side reaching just 115/4 after 17 overs. However, just when it looked like Heinrich Klaasen had turned the tide with a brutal takedown of Deepak Chahar in the 18th over, Jasprit Bumrah returned with a reminder of his unmatched pedigree under pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah castled Heinrich Klaasen during the match against SRH(X)
Jasprit Bumrah castled Heinrich Klaasen during the match against SRH(X)

The South African had surged to 37 off 27, launching a ferocious assault on Chahar that fetched 21 runs in an over and swung the momentum firmly in Sunrisers's favour. But Bumrah, ever the cool-headed enforcer, needed just one ball to rip that script apart.

Klaasen had just hammered Chahar for two sixes and two fours, expertly dismantling both pace and line. The first six was a crisp loft over extra cover off a wide yorker, while the second was a gift; a leg-stump full toss that he deposited behind square. Chahar looked rattled, and SRH were 136/4, with Klaasen threatening to take them close to 170.

But Bumrah, who had been held back till this key phase, came back into the attack with figures of 3-0-17-0. His first ball of the 19th over was a full toss — but not the kind batters dream of. Spearing in at high pace, it tailed in just enough to cramp Klaasen, who had made room to open up the off-side. He swung hard, aiming another off-side boundary, but was completely deceived by the skiddy nature and awkward bounce Bumrah generates even with full deliveries.

The off stump was flattened – a sight bowlers live for. As the stump went cartwheeling, Bumrah raised his arms in trademark fashion, having dismissed the most dangerous batter of the night for the SRH with the simplest weapon in his arsenal: a straight, fast, deceptive delivery.

Watch:

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against SRH in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede on Thursday. With both teams locked on two wins and four defeats from six matches, the contest held major significance in the race to climb up the table.

While MI entered the match in seventh place, SRH were positioned ninth — the only difference being net run rate.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs SRH Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs SRH Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Jasprit Bumrah sends Heinrich Klaasen's off-stump cartwheeling right after SRH star's rampaging 21-run onslaught
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On