"Jersey still fits, I can be the impact player": Chris Gayle jokes about playing for RCB

Gayle witnessed RCB make history at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following their 27-run win against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Against all odds, they sealed their spot in the final berth of the IPL playoffs. The Challengers became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after having just one win in their first seven games of the season.

During the game, the RCB Hall of Fame opened up about his love for the franchise. He even joked about coming in as an impact substitute if the team needs a player.

"As you can see jersey still fits so if they need an extra man, I can be the impact player. It is good to see the fans. RCB forever, I will forever be an RCB fan," Gayle said in a video posted by RCB on X.

The RCB fans have witnessed Gayle break and rescript records at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In this stadium, Gayle 175* off just 66 deliveries against Pune Warriors in the IPL 2013.

After more than 10 years, Gayle's blitz stands tall as the highest score in the T20 format. His record-breaking knock was laced with 13 boundaries and 17 towering sixes.

He still has the record for the most maximums in an inning by a batter in the history of the cash-rich league. Gayle opened up about his love for playing in Chinnaswamy and the electrifying atmosphere that is created by the fans.

"It is always good to be back where you have fun memories. It is good to see the guys in a very important game. For me, it is very special to be right here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. One thing I noticed the roof, brand new, I know I have done some damage. I hope someone can put a dent in there and make it entertaining like the Universe Boss," Gayle said.

"I got goosebumps. This is the best place to play cricket, the atmosphere is brilliant and the fans played a big part during my career with RCB," Gayle added.

Coming to the match, with 218/5 on board, RCB managed to restrict CSK before they could reach 201 to better their net run rate. RCB stood victorious with a 27-run win and sealed their spot in the final four.

