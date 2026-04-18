Jitesh Sharma’s top-order collapse wish comes back to haunt him, forced to eat his words in failed hero act vs DC

Jitesh Sharma endured a forgettable outing with the bat against Delhi Capitals, struggling to find any rhythm during his time at the crease. The wicketkeeper-batter, trusted as one of the designated finishers in RCB’s star-studded line-up, managed just 14 runs off 20 balls at a stage when the team needed a late surge to push towards the 200-mark. He hit only one boundary in his entire stay and was eventually bowled in the final over by Lungi Ngidi.

Jitesh Sharma scored 14 runs off 20 balls against DC.(AP)

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The defending champions, who once looked well on course for a big total, lost their way badly at the death as their finishers failed to deliver, eventually ending on 175/8. Jitesh, in particular, looked out of sorts in the closing overs, struggling to time the ball and rotate strike when it mattered most.

RCB’s returns in the final phase summed up their struggles. They managed just one six and a four in the last six overs, a sharp drop in momentum that cost them a chance to post a daunting total.

After their innings, a clip of Jitesh's interaction with AB de Villiers ahead of IPL 2026 went viral on social media, where he spoke about his approach. In it, Jitesh admitted he even prays for a top-order collapse so he can walk in under pressure and make an impact, relishing the chance to play the hero in crunch situations.

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{{^usCountry}} “You won’t believe, I always pray to God, let my top order get collapsed and I can bat and score. I see it as an opportunity to become a hero. I always visualise such innings in my life. I am such a person; I have always wanted to do something magical. Being in the present, focus on your breathing, seeing the scoreboard, what’s required, what’s not required, calculating such things, being yourself, I think help me to handle that pressure. Be yourself, focus on your own assets. What shot should be required now, which bowler is bowling, focusing on such things, so automatically your pressure just goes away," Jitesh told AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You won’t believe, I always pray to God, let my top order get collapsed and I can bat and score. I see it as an opportunity to become a hero. I always visualise such innings in my life. I am such a person; I have always wanted to do something magical. Being in the present, focus on your breathing, seeing the scoreboard, what’s required, what’s not required, calculating such things, being yourself, I think help me to handle that pressure. Be yourself, focus on your own assets. What shot should be required now, which bowler is bowling, focusing on such things, so automatically your pressure just goes away," Jitesh told AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, he walked into the exact situation he had spoken about, with RCB at 131/4 in 12.4 overs, giving him enough time to create the kind of magic he often visualises. However, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers had other plans, keeping him under constant pressure and eventually forcing him to eat his own words. At no point did he look settled, even failing to find a boundary off a free hit, which summed up his struggle at the crease.

Jitesh struggling with bat in IPL 2026

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It hasn’t been an ideal season for Jitesh with the bat so far. Apart from a quickfire 23 against LSG, he has struggled to get going, registering scores of 0, 5, 10 and 14, including the latest outing against DC. His issues against pace have been particularly glaring. In five innings, he has managed just 22 runs off 29 balls, getting dismissed each time, averaging 4.4 at a strike rate of 75.86, numbers that highlight his ongoing difficulties against quicker bowlers.

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