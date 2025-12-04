Joe Root saves Matthew Hayden from running nude with 40th Test century

Matthew Hayden breathed a sigh of relief when Joe Root got his 40th Test ton in Brisbane on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test. Hayden had promised to run nude around the MCG if Root failed to get a ton in the ongoing 2025-26 Ashes series. Matthew Hayden was relieved after Joe Root's ton on Thursday.

Root reached the milestone in the final session on Day 1, as he directed Scott Boland down the leg-side for a four and also got his ton. The English supporters at the Gabba went berserk in celebration.

Reacting to the century, Hayden said in an ECB video on X, "G’day Joe, congratulations mate Took you a while and there was no-one that had more skin in the game than me, literally."

“Ten fifties and finally a hundred—good on ya mate, ripper knock.”

Day 1 saw Michell Starc destroy the English batting order with a six-wicket haul, but he failed to disturb Root's flow. Starc was at his best right from the first delivery, giving his side the best start, with two early breakthroughs. The pacer struck whenever Root was settling down in a partnership. Despite his partners' departure, Root was calm and composed as he held the innings with his 40th Test ton, and also his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil.

Crawley also made a decent contribution, and the final-wicket stand between Root and Jofra Archer frustrated the Aussies. Root and Archer stitched together a 61-run stand as England posted 325/9 at Stumps on Day 1.

Root's 135* is the most by an England batter on Day 1 of a Test in Australia since Michael Vaughan's 177 in 2002. Root and Archer's 10th wicket partnership is the highest in a day-night Test, crossing the 59 made by Tom Blundell and Blair Tickner in 2023.