Irfan Pathan slams Ravindra Jadeja after India's loss to South Africa: 'Lack of urgency with the bat; disappointing'

Former player Irfan Pathan was left fuming by Ravindra Jadeja's batting performance in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. Defending a target of 359 runs, India failed to defend, as South Africa reached 362/6 in 49.2 overs, winning by four wickets. India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts after playing a shot during the second ODI.(AFP)

The hosts got only 74 runs in the last 10 overs, and Jadeja's strike rate of 88.89 was the second lowest in the Indian innings (among batters who faced 20 balls minimum).

Speaking on his YouTube show, the former Indian cricketer said, "There was one issue for me. Ravindra Jadeja’s innings, which was 27 balls for 24 not out, felt extremely slow. During commentary we were saying that this could hurt India, and in the end that became the difference. If you are in such a strong position, above 300, and everyone is striking above a run a ball while you are at 88, it clearly means the innings lacked urgency. Sometimes a slower innings happens, and that is fine, but the intent from Jadeja was disappointing."

"The intent could have been better. And I am not saying this in hindsight. We said it during commentary as well. It looked like the ball would get wet, which always causes problems for the fielding side. South Africa’s plan was to start carefully. But Jadeja not pulling his weight with the bat became a disappointing factor for India,” he added.

Jadeja failed to hit a single six, remaining unbeaten at 24* off 27 balls. The result was disappointing for India as Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad got tons. Meanwhile, KL Rahul (66*) got a half-century. Kohli smacked 102 runs off 93 balls, also hitting seven fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Gaikwad slammed 105 off 83 deliveries, packed with 12 fours and two maximums.