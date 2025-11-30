‘If it’s true that Kohli, Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again…’: Pietersen tells BCCI to take it seriously

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements this year.(PTI)

After India's 0-2 whitewash against South Africa in their two-match Test series at home, there have been rumours of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli coming out of Test retirement. Weighing in on the rumours, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels that if true, then the pair should be 'seriously' considered for the Indian Test team. The England legend emphasised that their presence is crucial for the future of Test cricket.

Taking to X, he wrote, “I don’t always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very very seriously. The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation and if the biggest stars in the game are wanting to play it again, they must play!”

In reaction to the rumours, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia rejected the possibility of the pair returning to the Test setup. The pair are in action in the ongoing ODI series vs South Africa, where Kohli (135) got a ton in the first fixture. Meanwhile, Rohit (57) got a half-century.

In his 14-year Test career, which began with a debut vs West Indies at Kingston in 2011, Kohli registered 9230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, packed with 30 tons and 31 fifties. He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having won 40 out of 68 Tests with the armband.

Rohit's Test career began in 2013, and he represented India in 67 matches, smacking 4301 runs at an average of 40.6, packed with 12 tons and 18 half-centuries. His top score was a masterclass knock of 212 runs. Since Rohit and Kohli's Test retirements, Shubman Gill has been appointed as skipper in the format and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain.