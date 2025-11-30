Gautam Gambhir gives a standing ovation to Virat Kohli after his whirlwind century, then hugs him inside dressing room

Virat Kohli brought out the inner fighter in him in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday as the star batter smashed 135 runs off 120 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and seven sixes, registering his 52nd ODI century. The 37-year-old has smashed several tons for fun, but looking at the context, this was arguably one of his finest knocks in international cricket. Having retired from both Test cricket and T20Is, Kohli now plays only one format, and questions continue to arise over his future and whether he can participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Gambhir and Kohli share a hug. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Several reports are circulating that Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, might be asked to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to meet the demands of international cricket. Another report claimed that BCCI officials, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, will hold a meeting in Ahmedabad to discuss the future of the two senior batters.

Considering the chain of events, the magnitude of Kohli's 52nd century cannot be overstated. It is also worth mentioning that this was the finest the batter looked in the middle ever since the 2023 ODI World Cup, as he did not put a foot wrong ever since coming out to the middle.

After completing his century, Kohli let loose and scored boundaries for fun. At one stage, it seemed that the batter was chasing his maiden double century in the format, but it was not to be as he was dismissed in trying to look for a maximum off the bowling of Nandre Burger.

As soon as he was dismissed, Kohli raised his bat to acknowledge the Ranchi crowd. It was then that the cameras panned towards the Indian support, where the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Sitanshu Kotak, Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate were seen giving a standing ovation to the 37-year-old. The broadcasters then also picked Gambhir and Kohli, giving each other a side hug.

Kohli's relation with Gambhir

Ever since the ODI series against Australia last month, Kohli and Gambhir have not been pictured together during any of the nets sessions, and the interactions between the two have not been that many. However, the latest interaction puts all rumours and speculations to rest.

Speaking of the first ODI, Kohli also shared a 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket, with the latter eventually scoring 57. Eventually, India posted 349/8 as captain KL Rahul also chipped in with a 60-run knock.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl in Ranchi.